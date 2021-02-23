"I have been brought down to earth" - Timo Werner on the physicality of Premier League

Timo Werner has admitted he is finding life difficult in the Premier League. The Chelsea forward explained that he has been 'brought down to earth" by the sheer brutality of the defenders in the English league.

Chelsea activated Timo Werner's release clause and signed him from RB Leipzig last summer. The German international initially hit the ground running for the Premier League side before enduring a goal drought.

In an interview with Kicker, Werner admitted that things are not as easy as they were in the Bundesliga. The Chelsea star said that the Premier League defenders are taller, faster and more brutal.

"At the beginning, I had this self-image that I can go on doing my thing here, but in the last few months I have been brought down to earth. It's the way in England that you never have a quiet game. The players are 1.9 meters tall, brutal physically and really fast - including the defenders. It's impressive what intensity is going on in the Premier League. Of course I noticed that in such a lull you are no longer necessarily called a super striker. I just had to let go of all the pressure of having to score goals," Timo Werner said.

Timo Werner has thus far made 33 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring 10 times and setting up nine more.

Timo Werner was linked with several clubs last summer, but Chelsea ultimately managed to win the race for the German's signature. The forward made a decent start to his Chelsea career, but soon slumped into a terrible run in front of goal.

Werner, who ended his goal drought against Newcastle United last Monday, failed to find the back of the net once again against Southampton at the weekend.

"Not only difficult for me; it's difficult for everyone. New country, new league and we started the season well, scoring goals and making assists but then I had a long period without scoring. At the end, you have to keep pushing because it's a team sport and we want to win. Doesn't matter if I score or someone else, as long as we win," Werner added.

Chelsea will play Atletico Madrid twice, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Leeds United in their next five matches.