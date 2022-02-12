“I can see there being problems” – Dimitar Berbatov warns Ralf Rangnick about ‘old school’ training methods at Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has warned Ralf Rangnick over his 'old school' training methods amid reports some players aren't happy with the tactician's system at Old Trafford.

“I've read the latest reports that some of United players aren't apparently happy with how training is going," the Bulgarian told Betfair, as quoted by the Mirror.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man United’s players are frustrated with Ralf Rangnick’s squad selection methods, with some believing his training sessions are “old fashioned”.



Players have also jokingly likened assistant Chris Armas to fictional football coach Ted Lasso, sources have told ESPN. Man United’s players are frustrated with Ralf Rangnick’s squad selection methods, with some believing his training sessions are “old fashioned”.Players have also jokingly likened assistant Chris Armas to fictional football coach Ted Lasso, sources have told ESPN. https://t.co/EArcFwJKK7

“If there is some truth to the reports and the training is a bit old school then it's a problem because football is different now and you have to keep up with the times. I'm not saying completely step away from the old school way of training but you have to prepare for matches a bit differently now. Coaches have to adjust and adapt and get with the times," he added.

Dimitar Berbatov also raised fears over Ralf Rangnick's ability to manage a team of Manchester United's stature. According to the Bulgarian, there'd be problems if experienced players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba were dissatisfied with the tactician's training methods.

He explained:

“Rangnick hasn't managed a team of United's stature before, and I hope that if there is some unhappiness with training then things get sorted quickly. There are a lot of experienced players in the dressing room, like Ronaldo and Pogba, and if training isn't inspiring and players start to moan, I can see there being problems.”

Manchester United failed to win their last game against bottom-placed Burnley, playing out a 1-1 draw at the weekend. Berbatov has warned the Red Devils will find it difficult to finish in the top-four zone of the table if they continue struggling against lower-ranked teams.

He said:

“If you don't win games against bottom of the table teams then success becomes a struggle. Manchester United's game against Burnley was a must win and they failed. It doesn't matter how, you just need to get the three points in these games."

"United didn't get the win last time out and that's not good. On paper, there's a big gap in class between their squad and Burnley’s but they have to show that on the pitch as well. They've taken a big step backwards in the top four race," Berbatov signed off.

What's next for Manchester United?

The Red Devils will continue their Premier League outing with a clash with Southampton today. A victory will be enough to fire them into fourth spot in the table, as long as Arsenal and West Ham United don't add to their points tally.

As it stands, Ralf Rangnick's men occupy sixth position in the table with 39 points from 23 games. It remains to be seen if they will return to winning ways in front of their own fans on Saturday.

