"I can see him doing a Van Persie"- Paddy Kenny expects Manchester United target to leave Tottenham Hotspur after FA Cup 'embarrassment'

Paddy Kenny believes Harry Kane could follow in former Manchester United forward Robin Van Persie's footsteps by leaving Tottenham to join a club where he can win silverware in the near future. The England international has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Manchester City in the past.

Tottenham Hotspur were knocked out of the FA Cup in midweek after they suffered an embarrassing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Championship side Middlesbrough. The club are languishing in seventh-placed in the Premier League table. This has led many fans and pundits to believe that star striker Harry Kane could leave the club this summer.

Paddy Kenny believes Harry Kane could follow a path similar to that of former United star Robin Van Persie. Van Persie left Arsenal to join Manchester United at the age of 29 to win trophies. He went on to win the Premier League title in his debut season with the Red Devils.

"Listen we all love loyalty but he wants to win trophies. Are Tottenham going to win anything soon? In my opinion, no. Losing to Middlesbrough, that's such an embarrassment for them. I'd be out of there. I think about Van Persie, everyone thought Man United had paid far too much when he joined them," Kenny told Football Insider.

He added:

"He was a bit older and people said he wasn't worth it. He then woln the golden boot and Man United won the title. If you put Kane in a team like City's, they will win the title. They might win it without him to be fair but Kane would guarantee it. I can see him doing a Van Persie."

Harry Kane was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City last summer. Pep Guardiola's side were eager to sign a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who left the club after the expiration of his contract at the end of last season. The deal, however, failed to materialize.

Harry Kane endured a slow start to the season, but has refound his goalscoring touch in recent months. He has scored 18 goals in 37 appearances for the club. Tottenham's inconsistency and inability to challenge for trophies could lead to Kane's departure this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



His relationship with Antonio Conte is something else. More than special. What a game. …and here’s why Manchester City had four formal approaches and two official bids turned down for Harry Kane last summer. Last one: €150m plus add ons. ‘Untouchable’ for Spurs.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #THFC His relationship with Antonio Conte is something else. More than special. What a game. …and here’s why Manchester City had four formal approaches and two official bids turned down for Harry Kane last summer. Last one: €150m plus add ons. ‘Untouchable’ for Spurs. 🔒🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #THFCHis relationship with Antonio Conte is something else. More than special. What a game. https://t.co/NHEAQIoK9R

Manchester United likely to battle Manchester City for Tottenham star Harry Kane's signature

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League

Manchester United and Manchester City are likely to battle it out for Harry Kane's signature this summer. United are reportedly seeking a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The veteran striker is United's top goalscorer this season with 15 goals in 31 appearances, but has been unable to produce the goods on a regular basis or make an impact against top-quality opposition.

Manchester United are also bracing themselves for the exit of Edinson Cavani. The 34-year-old contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season. Manchester United are therefore in need of a world-class striker.

Manchester City, on the other hand, made no secret of their desire to sign Kane last summer. The Cityzens were unable to persuade Tottenham to part ways with their talisman.

Pep Guardiola has been forced to deploy Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, and Phil Foden as a No.9 on several occasions this season due to a lack of strikers in his squad. Manchester City are therefore likely to resume their pursuit of Kane this summer.

Edited by Diptanil Roy