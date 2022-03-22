“I can’t believe you’ve never felt like that” – Carragher hits out at Lineker for Manchester United comments that led to Twitter spat with Gary Neville

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville was recently involved in a heated online exchange with former England striker and BBC presenter Gary Lineker.

This happened after the Old Trafford side's elimination from the Champions League in the Round of 16 against Atletico Madrid.

Gary Neville @GNev2 I remember a time when United players , managers , executives wouldn’t be seen in their local Italian after a draw at home let alone getting knocked out of Europe. This last week we’ve seen a global tour of F1 , Concerts, Cricket and UFC events. This lot are Tone Deaf! I remember a time when United players , managers , executives wouldn’t be seen in their local Italian after a draw at home let alone getting knocked out of Europe. This last week we’ve seen a global tour of F1 , Concerts, Cricket and UFC events. This lot are Tone Deaf!

After the match, various United players flew to various parts of the world and were spotted at events like F1, music concerts, cricket matches and UFC events. Neville smashed the players, manager and owner, calling them 'tone deaf'. The former right-back wasn't impressed with this attitude. He expected the team to stay at Carrington, United's training ground, and work harder to improve their weaknesses.

But Lineker did not quite agree with the criticism and believed there was no fault in watching other sports and that in fact it was a positive thing. Jamie Carragher, who is Neville's co-pundit on Sky Sports, has now chimed in with his perspective on the matter.

He asked Lineker:

"Would you not adjust your plans if you had just suffered a bad defeat as a player to maybe lie low?"

To which Lineker gave a crisp reply saying:

"Never. Ever. Why would you?"

The former Liverpool defender has sided with his co-pundit and tweeted:

"Because you’re that disappointed with a result or your own performance that you can’t face people. You couldn’t enjoy yourself as you can’t get the game out of your head. I can’t believe you’ve never felt like that or changed your plans for a night out."

Manchester United players enjoy themselves after Atletico defeat

On the back of a poor display, Manchester United lost to Middlesbrough and exited prematurely in the fourth round of the FA Cup in February. They also exited early from the EFL Cup at the hands of West Ham United in September. This is their fifth season without any silverware after exiting the Champions League as well.

Neville, just like many fans, expected the players to be gutted with the result and show a strong desire to work even harder. Except they were shocked by what they saw. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick was seen attending the test match between West Indies and England in Barbados.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who has not been in great form and has also been dropped from the England squad, was spotted in Dubai. He witnessed the fight between Regis Prograis and Tyrone McKenna. Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho attended a party in Dubai hosted by singer-songwriter Davido.

Midfielder Fred, who has been performing well under Rangnick, flew off to Monte Carlo with his wife. Meanwhile, bench-warmer Jesse Lingard was spotted in the fashion capital, Milan. Manchester United return to action in the Premier League on April 2nd when they welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford.

If the Red Devils fail to give a strong reaction and produce a convincing performance, they could receive a negative reaction from fans and pundits alike.

