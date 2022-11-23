"I can’t say thank you enough" - Pep Guardiola comments after signing new deal at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal with Manchester City that will keep him at the club until at least 2025. The Spanish tactician's previous contract was due to expire in the summer of 2023 but there was little doubt that he will put pen to paper on a new deal.

Guardiola is naturally pleased to extend his stay at the Etihad after having joined them in 2016. His six years with the club have been trophy-laden and the former Barcelona boss is excited for the next chapter with the defending English champions.

“I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years,” he said (via the club's official website).

“I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable here. I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.

“I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last ten years, and it will happen in the next ten years because this club is so stable.

“From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place. I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies.”

In six years with Manchester City, Guardiola has won four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, an FA Cup and two Community Shield trophies. In all, he has managed the club's first team in 374 matches, winning 271 of them at a win rate of 72.4 %.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak delighted to extend Pep Guardiola's contract

Club Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak also had his say on Guardiola's extension. He told the club's official website:

“I am delighted that Pep’s journey with Manchester City Football Club will continue. He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organisation, and it’s exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has.

“Under his very special leadership our first team has accomplished so much, whilst continuously playing, and constantly evolving, a City style of football that is admired the world over. Like every City fan, I am looking forward to what lies ahead.”

City are currently second in the ongoing Premier League season with 32 points after 14 matches, five points behind leaders Arsenal.

