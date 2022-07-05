“I can’t wait to see what happens” – Chelsea superstar ‘excited’ ahead of new season as Blues owner Todd Boehly works on rebuilding squad with new signings

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has expressed his excitement for a new era at Stamford Bridge under owner Todd Boehly.

Following a turbulent few months at Stamford Bridge, LA Dodgers owner Boehly is now in charge of the west London club. The American billionaire has already made several changes in the club's management level.

The Blues are yet to sign any new players this summer. However, academy graduate and current first-team star Mount claims his teammates are excited to see what heights the club will reach under the new regime. The 23-year-old told The Evening Standard:

“It is a new era, so we all feel very excited and, whenever a new season comes around, you are excited about what’s possible. I can’t wait to see what happens.”

Mount played 53 times for the Blues last season as they reached both domestic cup finals, as well as the Champions League quarter-finals and the Club World Cup.

The England international scored 13 times and provided 16 assists across the campaign. The English playmaker ended up as his side's top goalscorer in the Premier League.

Chelsea star still "blown away" by his status in the game

Speaking at a fundraising event where he was selling his own merchandise to raise money for the children's charity Together for Short Lives, Mount described the buzz he gets whenever he sees young supporters wearing Chelsea shirts with his name on them.

He said:

“I always say there’s way more to life than football. Me and my family are still blown away when people visit Stamford Bridge with shirts that have our name on it and it is the same here with this merchandise."

The Englishman went on to add:

“I love what I do in football but this is also a massive passion. I’ve seen the work they do, visited the hospice and spent a long time talking about what I can do. Hopefully, events like today help. When you can put smiles on a kid’s face or create memories, you should do it. It’s something I want to do as much as I can.”

The upcoming campaign is a big one for Mount as he aims to secure his place in Gareth Southgate's England team ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The star is currently on a poor run of form for the Three Lions, having failed to score in any of his previous 15 international encounters.

