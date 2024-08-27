“I was a Chelsea fan growing up; I can’t lie” - When Manchester United star Jadon Sancho named Blues duo as his idols and favourite players

Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho - who has been linked with a move to Chelsea - once named the legendary Blues duo of Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba as his idols. The 24-year-old has been at Old Trafford since the summer of 2021 but seems to have played his last for the club.

Sancho has had an underwhelming stint with the Premier League giants since arriving from Borussia Dortmund. In 83 appearances across competitions, he has bagged 12 goals and six assists.

The Englishman had a public bust-up with his boss Eric ten Hag, leading to his banishment from the first-team environment and subsequent loan transfer to his former club BvB in January.

Now back at his parent club and having reportedly mended fences with Ten Hag, Sancho featured in the FA Community Shield defeat on penalties to Manchester City. However, Sancho wasn't in the team's Premier League squads for the opening two games and faces an uncertain future at the club.

Trending

Amid his links with the Blues (as per the Metro), Sancho told talkSPORT in November 2021 about his two favourite Chelsea players:

“I’d probably say Frank Lampard. I was a Chelsea fan growing up, I can’t lie!

"Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard were my favourite players at the time. I just love Frank Lampard and how he played his game; he was so direct and so composed on the ball. I like things like that.”

The interview happened just months after he had moved to Old Trafford from Dortmund.

What's the latest on Chelsea's pursuit of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho?

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has featured in just one game - the aforementioned FA Community Shield loss to Manchester City - where the Englishman missed his effort in the 7-6 shootout loss at the Wembley.

Ten Hag said that Sancho's absence in the squad for the 1-0 Premier League opening-day win over Fulham was due to lack of fitness. However, as per Metro, the Englishman has asked to 'leave,' having also been left out of the squad that travelled to Brighton last weekend.

It has now emerged that Chelsea are 'genuinely' interested in snapping up the winger. A swap deal could also happen, with Raheem Sterling heading the other way.

The Red Devils (as per the BBC via the Metro) - having bought Sancho for a reported £73 million three years ago - want the player to leave permanently or on a transfer deal with an option to buy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback