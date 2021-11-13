"I am coming back home to a place that I never left" - Dani Alves posts emotional message ahead of sensational return to Barcelona

Dani Alves has posted an emotional message on Instagram following his return to FC Barcelona on a free transfer.

In his Instagram post, Dani Alves has cited his excitement at returning back to Barcelona, a place he has called home. The 38-year-old full-back is ready to lead Barcelona through its rebuilding phase. In his post, Dani Alves said:

"Almost 5 years fighting like crazy to get to that moment. I didn't know it would last that long, I didn't know it would be so difficult, but I knew within my heart and within my soul that this day would come. I return home from where I never left and as I said before I left; I AM ONE OF YOU, I DON'T KNOW HOW LONG THAT DREAM WILL LAST, BUT MAY IT BE ETERNAL WHILE IT LASTS !!"

"See you soon where it fascinates me the most, with the same enthusiasm as the first time and with the same desire to help rebuild THE BEST CLUB IN THE WORLD !!"

Dani Alves has signed for Barcelona on a free transfer after leaving Brazilian side Sao Paulo earlier this year. The 38-year-old full-back has signed a one-year contract with the Catalan giants. Alves also has an option to extend the deal up to June 2023.

The former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain star will begin training with the club next week but will not be able to play an official game until January 2022.

Newly-appointed manager Xavi Hernandez personally wanted to sign Dani Alves to help him with the proceedings at Barcelona.

Dani Alves' experience can be a major boost for Barcelona

Dani Alves is a Barcelona legend. The Brazilian international made 391 appearances for the Catalan giants during his first spell at the Nou Camp.

The experience of Dani Alves will be vital for a young Barcelona squad. The likes of Pedri, Gavi, Ansu Fati and Nico have a lot of potential to build the team around.

Dani Alves has himself had some success this year. The 38-year-old full-back recently won an Olympic Gold Medal with Brazil at Tokyo 2020. Alves also got back into the Brazilian national team for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Barcelona are currently in a rebuilding phase following the departure of Lionel Messi and the sacking of Ronald Koeman. The Catalan giants are currently ninth in the La Liga standings, 11 points behind league leaders Real Sociedad.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Club statement confirms the agreement. He’s back. Official and confirmed. Dani Alves is back at Barcelona, contract signed and deal completed. Xavi Hernández wanted him back. Here we go. 🔵🔴 #FCB Club statement confirms the agreement. He’s back. Official and confirmed. Dani Alves is back at Barcelona, contract signed and deal completed. Xavi Hernández wanted him back. Here we go. 🔵🔴 #FCBClub statement confirms the agreement. He’s back. https://t.co/hqRV4I2Jqo

