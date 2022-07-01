"I’d be amazed if he doesn’t score at least 20 goals in the league" - Arsenal legend makes bold claim about Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas believes Gabriel Jesus will score at least 20 goals in the Premier League next season as he nears a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Jesus is Mikel Arteta's No.1 priority in the centre-forward role this summer, with the Gunners boss eager to lure the Brazilian from Manchester City.

The City striker is reportedly edging closer to a move to the north London side with a medical all that's required to wrap up the transfer. Jesus will reportedly wear the No. 9 shirt and can expect to become a main player in Mikel Arteta's frontline.

Charlie Nicholas has backed this sentiment, tipping the Brazilian to score at least 20 league goals next season.

Nicholas told Bonus Code Bets:

“Whether Gabriel Jesus is the kind of player Arsenal need right now is entirely down to the individual opinion.

Nicholas touched on the type of striker Mikel Arteta requires, adding:

“Arsenal really need a finisher, someone who gets into the box. But with the way Mikel Arteta wants to play, I don’t know whether a number nine can be like that. That’s why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was such a good goal scorer. He wasn’t a proper nine, he was a number 11 playing off the flanks with his pace."

The former Gunners forward then raised his concerns over the Brazilian's time at Manchester City but believes he will flourish at the Emirates Stadium. He continued:

“I’m very mixed in the Gabriel Jesus debate. Under Pep Guardiola he wasn’t a favourite and didn’t always play, but if they get him at a decent price, I’d be amazed if he doesn’t score at least 20 goals in the league for Arsenal.

“That’s what Jesus likes to do. He likes to play around the edge of the box, with a lovely burst of pace, and that’s what Arsenal miss. It would be a very good signing if they could nail him down.”

Gabriel Jesus vs Richarlison in the Premier League



Gabriel Jesus vs Richarlison in the Premier League

Which north London club has made the best signing?!

Gabriel Jesus to become a hit at Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus to reunite with Mikel Arteta

Gabriel Jesus possesses all the traits of an Arsenal player with his slickness on the ball and his pace. The Gunners' style of play under Mikel Arteta has been one of attacking intent and that bodes well for the Brazilian striker.

Having worked under Arteta previously during the Spaniard's tenure as assistant manager at Manchester City from 2016 to 2019, the pair will have knowledge of one another.

Gabriel Jesus, wearing Arsenal's #9, at the Emirates Stadium this morning, as the club prepare media duties ahead of the announcement of his move.

Alongside this, the Gunners' poor goalscoring output last season from the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah can be expected to improve with Jesus' arrival.

Jesus managed eight goals in the league last season, whilst Lacazette and Nketiah managed nine between them.

