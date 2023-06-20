"I'd done something that comes around once in a lifetime" – Jack Grealish slams critics for his Manchester City treble celebrations

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has hit out at his critics after his animated treble celebrations earlier this month.

Grealish, 27, relished his best-ever campaign in professional football last time around. He helped his team lift three trophies, the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, and the FA Cup, featuring in 50 games in the process.

In the aftermath of the continental triumph earlier this June, the former Aston Villa man went on a three-day bender to celebrate City's prestigious treble. He was snapped indulging in alcoholic drinks while on top of the parade bus.

Due to his celebratory antics, Grealish received a lot of criticism from fans and pundits alike on social media of late.

When asked to share his opinion on the recent criticism, Grealish decided to stand his ground. He told talkSPORT:

"I'd done something that comes around once in a lifetime. The last time it was achieved, well... I don't know when Manchester United did it, but it hasn't been done for ages. So why not celebrate like that? Everyone was with me."

Grealish defended himself by asserting that he was celebrating with the entire Manchester City side. He continued:

"I wasn't on my own, going out with friends, you know? I was with the whole Manchester City team. We enjoyed ourselves on Saturday, Sunday and Monday... the best weekend of my life. I'd just won the Champions League and I was feeling so emotional for those three days. Honestly, I was probably on the biggest emotional high ever."

Claiming that he truly relished his weekend following Manchester City's treble triumph, the Englishman concluded:

"Whatever you do in life, there will always be people in the background criticising you. It's part and parcel of life... I have learned to come to terms with it. Obviously I had a good weekend, it was the best weekend of my life."

So far, Grealish has scored 11 goals and contributed 15 assists in 89 games across competitions for the Cityzens.

Pep Guardiola signals desire to retain Manchester City superstar

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up on Ilkay Gundogan's future of late. He said (h/t SPORT):

"We are interested and they are also interested. I hope he stays with us. I want him to do well, we are still fighting for him to stay. He is a player we are going to try to keep, we want him to stay, but we know Barça want him too."

Gundogan, 32, is in the final month of his current deal at the Etihad Stadium with contract extension talks said to be going on behind the scenes. Due to his situation, he has emerged as a top Barcelona target in the last few months.

Overall, the Vfl Bochum youth product has contributed 60 goals and 40 assists in 304 matches for Manchester City.

