"I'd be fuming" - Fans claim PSG superstar Lionel Messi stole all the headlines from Kylian Mbappe after magnificent free-kick in stoppage time

Fans on Twitter claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Lionel Messi stole all the hype from Kylian Mbappe after scoring an injury-time winner against LOSC Lille in their Ligue 1 game on Saturday.

Messi slotted his free-kick from the edge of the box to the back of the net to seal a 4-3 win. Mbappe, however, was the match's outstanding performer as he scored a spectacular brace.

Christophe Galtier's team found themselves by a scoreline of 2-0 within 17 minutes of the match at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe scored the opener while Neymar added to the advantage.

Lille, however, displayed their fighting spirit, and by 69 minutes, they led 3-2 by completing a remarkable turnaround. Bafode Diakite, Jonathan David (penalty goal), and Jonathan Bamba were the three scorers for Paulo Fonseca's team.

It looked like the Parisians might be staring at a fourth straight defeat across competitions before Mbappe restored parity with his 87th-minute striker. Messi capped off the late comeback with his injury-time goal.

Fans, however, claimed Mbappe might be furious that his effort would go unnoticed and Messi would steal all the headlines for his late effort. One fan wrote:

"Mbappe just dragged PSG back into that game and is gonna get zero credit because of that Messi free kick, I’d be fuming."

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter as fans pointed out how Lionel Messi's heroics for PSG might agitate Kylian Mbappe:

Janty @CFC_Janty Messi will get all the media attention but Mbappe is literally the one carrying PSG the most. Fair play on the winning goal tho Messi will get all the media attention but Mbappe is literally the one carrying PSG the most. Fair play on the winning goal tho https://t.co/iM9Wvz2bIH

Pal @Susho_Pal @ESPNFC Don't forget mbappe he brought the game close @ESPNFC Don't forget mbappe he brought the game close

BH @MCFC__BH See how they'll shamelessly make everything about Messi while Mbappe was the one who singlehandedly carried the team. Football can be so unfair See how they'll shamelessly make everything about Messi while Mbappe was the one who singlehandedly carried the team. Football can be so unfair

Coming in clutch @LilMoGh now everyone forgot Mbappe even had a brace hahaComing in clutch @LilMoGh now everyone forgot Mbappe even had a brace haha 😂😁Coming in clutch

Oswald James @Jay_Osi Mbappe carried that game but headlines will say its Messi smh Mbappe carried that game but headlines will say its Messi smh

Hamdallah @AjoseHamdallah1 I feel bad for Mbappe I feel bad for Mbappe

YUNG VAL @youngvallen123 Mbappe scored twice to put psg back on the game is not talked about so much,came on against Bayern and had two goals disallowed for offside is not talked about so much,then there is Messi who scored a late Winner in the same game Mbappe scored twice,the whole tl is full of noise. Mbappe scored twice to put psg back on the game is not talked about so much,came on against Bayern and had two goals disallowed for offside is not talked about so much,then there is Messi who scored a late Winner in the same game Mbappe scored twice,the whole tl is full of noise.

Connor @connoruru Mbappe just dragged PSG back into that game and is gonna get zero credit because of that Messi free kick, I’d be fuming Mbappe just dragged PSG back into that game and is gonna get zero credit because of that Messi free kick, I’d be fuming 😂

PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will have to step up in Neymar's potential absence

PSG superstar Neymar Jr. suffered an ankle injury against LOSC Lille. The Brazilian twisted his ankle and was replaced as a result. He had to be stretchered off the field.

Neymar has been in superlative form this season, having scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists so far. Hence, his injury is certainly a big blow for Galtier's side to handle.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will have to carry the attacking responsibilities for the upcoming matches. Both the Frenchman and Argentine have so far responded well when called upon.

A clash against second-placed Marseille is next for Galtier's team. A positive outcome is a must if they are to create a good momentum and carry it into the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg showdown against Bayern Munich on March 8.

