"I'd be fuming" - Fans claim PSG superstar Lionel Messi stole all the headlines from Kylian Mbappe after magnificent free-kick in stoppage time

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Feb 19, 2023 20:42 IST
Fans claimed PSG superstar Lionel Messi stole Kylian Mbappe's hype

Fans on Twitter claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Lionel Messi stole all the hype from Kylian Mbappe after scoring an injury-time winner against LOSC Lille in their Ligue 1 game on Saturday.

Messi slotted his free-kick from the edge of the box to the back of the net to seal a 4-3 win. Mbappe, however, was the match's outstanding performer as he scored a spectacular brace.

Christophe Galtier's team found themselves by a scoreline of 2-0 within 17 minutes of the match at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe scored the opener while Neymar added to the advantage.

Lille, however, displayed their fighting spirit, and by 69 minutes, they led 3-2 by completing a remarkable turnaround. Bafode Diakite, Jonathan David (penalty goal), and Jonathan Bamba were the three scorers for Paulo Fonseca's team.

It looked like the Parisians might be staring at a fourth straight defeat across competitions before Mbappe restored parity with his 87th-minute striker. Messi capped off the late comeback with his injury-time goal.

Fans, however, claimed Mbappe might be furious that his effort would go unnoticed and Messi would steal all the headlines for his late effort. One fan wrote:

"Mbappe just dragged PSG back into that game and is gonna get zero credit because of that Messi free kick, I’d be fuming."

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter as fans pointed out how Lionel Messi's heroics for PSG might agitate Kylian Mbappe:

PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will have to step up in Neymar's potential absence

PSG superstar Neymar Jr. suffered an ankle injury against LOSC Lille. The Brazilian twisted his ankle and was replaced as a result. He had to be stretchered off the field.

Neymar has been in superlative form this season, having scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists so far. Hence, his injury is certainly a big blow for Galtier's side to handle.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will have to carry the attacking responsibilities for the upcoming matches. Both the Frenchman and Argentine have so far responded well when called upon.

A clash against second-placed Marseille is next for Galtier's team. A positive outcome is a must if they are to create a good momentum and carry it into the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg showdown against Bayern Munich on March 8.

