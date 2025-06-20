"I'd like to have that" - When Cristiano Ronaldo named the one attribute he'd like to take from Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo once admitted that Lionel Messi’s left foot was ‘better than’ his and that he would like to have it. The Portuguese superstar made these remarks before Messi won his fifth Ballon d’Or.

Lionel Messi, who is renowned for his dribbling and playmaking ability, is predominantly a left-footed player. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo is proficient with both feet, although his right foot is stronger.

To date, Messi has scored 725 goals with his left foot, compared to Ronaldo’s 179. However, the Argentine icon pales in comparison to his archrival when it comes to right-footed goals.

In the 2014-15 campaign, Messi won the second continental treble of his career with Barcelona and was deservedly nominated for the Ballon d’Or for that season

Before the gala awards ceremony in Zurich in 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked if there was anything about Messi’s game that he envied. He replied (via ESPN):

"His left foot is pretty good -- better than mine. I'd like to have his left foot."

When Messi was asked the same question, he responded:

"Envy is a very negative trait. Cristiano has many great qualities which every player would like to have. We each have our individual styles."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have continued to strut their stuff at their respective clubs despite being in the twilight of their careers. The former currently plies his trade with Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS), while the latter plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

“At the moment … I think it is me” – When Cristiano Ronaldo said he was better than Lionel Messi

In 2012, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he was better than Lionel Messi. The Messi-Ronaldo rivalry, which began in earnest in 2009, continues to divide fans to date.

Ahead of the Champions League final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich, Ronaldo told CNN in an exclusive interview:

“Some people say I’m better, other people say it’s him, but at the end of the day, they’re going to decide who is the best player,” At the moment … I think it is me,” he laughs.

“Sometimes (the comparisons with Messi) makes me tired … for him too because they compare us together all the time. You cannot compare a Ferrari with a Porsche because it’s a different engine. You cannot compare them. He does the best things for Barcelona, I do the best things for Madrid.

“I think we push each other sometimes in the competition, this is why the competition is so high. This is why Madrid and Barcelona are the best teams in the world because everyone pushes each other, not just me and Messi but other players.”

While Cristiano Ronaldo hold the record for the most goals in football history, Lionel Messi has won the most Ballon d’Or awards.

