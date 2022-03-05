“I decide when I leave, nobody else, not the fans, not the people” – Granit Xhaka emphatically shuts down online trolls aiming to force him out of Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has hit back at online trolls aiming to force him out of the Premier League club.

Xhaka, 29, has had a rocky relationship with Arsenal fans since joining the side from Borussia Monchengladbach for £40.5 million in 2016. He was the Gunners captain for a long time. However, he threw the armband on the floor in reaction to jeers from the club's fans during his substitution against Crystal Palace in 2019.

Following his actions, he was stripped of the captaincy and many had believed he was heading out of the Emirates. But he has remained a part of Mikel Arteta's side and has played a role this season in their push for UEFA Champions League football. They sit in sixth position in the league, just two points away from the fourth-place with three games in hand.

He has appeared for Arsenal 13 times in the Premier League this season. However, he has more cards to his name (six yellow and one red) than goal contributions (one assist). This aptly fits the tenacious nature of the player.

He told the Arsenal Supporters Trust during an event (via Evening Standard):

"Nobody can stop me, not the people outside.This is why in my head I am so strong. I say that always (to) myself as well, ‘I decide when I leave, nobody else, not the fans, not the people.'"

He continued:

“When I am not ready, I will leave. As long as I am ready and I feel good, and I feel I can help the team, I will be here. But because of the people? Because of a bad message? Because of the bad stuff they are doing, speaking and writing? No chance."

Could Xhaka head to Serie A if he leaves Arsenal?

Xhaka could head to Serie A in the summer

AS Roma are reportedly interested in the Swiss captain, with manager Jose Mourinho a known admirer.

The Serie A side currently sit sixth and are some way off contending for a UEFA Champions League place.

A signing of Xhaka's magnitude could inject the side with vital experience. It could give Mourinho the pitbull midfielder he has been so synonymous with signing in his time.

Mourinho has worked with the likes of Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, former Inter Milan midfielder Dejan Stankovic and Real Madrid legend Xabi Alonso during his career.

Xhaka could flourish under Mourinho's tutelage should he indeed join him at Roma.

The Switzerland international has also been linked with Premier League side Newcastle United. A move to Tyneside could be on the cards if Eddie Howe targets a holding midfielder to contend with Jonjo Shelvey.

