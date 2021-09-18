"I don’t feel any pressure in replacing Cristiano Ronaldo" - Moise Kean on having to fill giant shoes at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus to seal a return to Manchester United this summer, with Italian forward Moise Keane brought in to replace the Portuguese. Despite the enormous size of the shoe he was brought to fill, the 21-year-old claims he doesn't feel any pressure.

"I don’t feel any pressure in replacing Cristiano Ronaldo," Moise Keane told reporters.

"I just want to lend a hand to the team where I grew up and where I lived good times. I just want to play, I have no pressure, I just feel the responsibility of wearing the Juventus shirt."

"I've always loved playing for this club. As soon as the opportunity arose, there was no doubt in my mind and I made the right choice. Juventus have always had a place in my heart."

"I'm very lucky to have experienced different leagues like the Premier League and Ligue 1 at my age. I've learnt a lot and now I'm ready to give my all for this team."

He went on to add:

"I'm here to help the team. This is the club where I grew up and I have lots of great memories. I do feel a sense of responsibility in playing for Juve but it's not a burden."

"We have a young team with lots of experience. We haven't made the best of starts but Juventus always aim high and I'm sure we'll achieve great results."

"Allegri is a coach who always aims for the top and he's taught me lots of things. The Malmo game was good for morale. We're ready for our match against AC Milan on Sunday."

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his association with Juventus this summer, leaving the Bianconeri to seal a return to Manchester United. He signed a two-year deal with the Red Devils and is expected to play in the Premier League until the summer of 2024.

Moise Keane joined Juventus on loan from Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus on contrasting runs this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a constant in the news since leaving Juventus for Manchester United this summer. The Portuguese scored twice in his second debut for the Red Devils against Newcastle to send them to the top of the Premier League table. He also scored once in the Champions League clash against BSC Young Boys on Tuesday, raising his tally to three goals in just two games.

Juventus, meanwhile, have endured a torrid start to the season, losing two and drawing one of their three Serie A games so far. The Bianconeri surely need to raise their level of performance before it gets too late.

