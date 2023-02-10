“I don’t know anything about this” - Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti distances himself from Brazil rumors 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed reports that he will become the new Brazil manager. The Italian still insists that there has been no contract with the Brazilian Confederation (CBF) at any level.

Brazil are on the hunt for a new manager following the resignation of Tite. The former coach left his role soon after they were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup by Croatia in the quarter-finals.

Carlo Ancelotti on deal agreed to become new Brazil national team coach: "Brazil national team? I don't know anything about this, I don't even know what they reported in Brazil". "I'm Real Madrid coach, my contract is until June 2024", Ancelotti says.

Speaking in Morocco ahead of the Club World Cup final, Ancelotti revealed he had no idea about the reports in Brazil. He added that he will remain at Real Madrid until June 2024 when his contract expires.

"Brazil national team? I don't know anything about this, I don't even know what they reported in Brazil. I'm Real Madrid coach, my contract is until June 2024."

Ancelotti was asked about the Brazil rumors in the last few weeks and he dismissed them back then as well. He claimed that he would remain at the Santiago Bernabeu until the club sacked him.

"I don't know, I was never approached by them and the Brazil Federation never called me. I just want to stay at Real Madríd. I'll never ask Real Madríd to let me leave this club."

Carlo Ancelotti keen on seeing out his Real Madrid contract

Carlo Ancelotti jumped on the chance to return to Real Madrid while he was still in charge at Everton.

The Italian signed a deal until 2024 and insists that it will be the final contract he signs at the club.

"I don't know what the future holds for me, I live day by day. For the moment, I'm happy in Madrid, we have a lot of objectives for this season. There will be time to think about my future. I have a contract until June 30, 2024, and, if Real Madríd don't sack me before then, I'm not going to move."

Ancelotti has previously claimed that he would call it quits after his current stint with Los Blancos. The Italian has been a manager for over 20 years. He has taken charge of several top clubs like Juventus, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain.

