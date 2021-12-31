“I don’t know how there are people with such meanness” – Joao Cancelo reveals being attacked by ‘four cowards’ while defending family from horrible incident

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo had a bruised eye and a gash on his face after defending his family against four attackers who robbed his home on Thursday. The 27-year-old Portuguese international showed his wounds on his Instagram story. However, he confirmed that his partner Daniela and two-year-old daughter Alicia were "all OK" in the wake of the incident.

On his Instagram story, the Portuguese defender informed fans of what happened, while reassuring them that his family was safe:

"Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family. When you show resistance this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewellery and leave me with my face in this state. I don't know how there people with such meanness."

He added:

"The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK. And I, after so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong like always."

The attack on Joao Cancelo’s family isn’t a one-off experience, with similar occurrences affecting other Premier League stars as well. In March, Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen and his family were confronted by a gang at their home in Cheshire. Last year, Tottenham star Dele Alli was attacked by two knife wielding thugs in his £2 million home.

Reports of an unnamed Premier League player being robbed by machete-wielding thugs surfaced in October. Chelsea defender Reece James also had his Champions League and Euro 2020 medals stolen this year.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Chelsea defender Reece James says his Champions League winners' medal was stolen during a robbery at his home on Tuesday.



James says his Super Cup winners' medal and his Euro 2020 runners-up medal were also stolen from his safe. Chelsea defender Reece James says his Champions League winners' medal was stolen during a robbery at his home on Tuesday.James says his Super Cup winners' medal and his Euro 2020 runners-up medal were also stolen from his safe.

The security of players seems to be a concern and it is yet to be seen what action authorities will take to protect them.

Shocked and appaled: Manchester City release official statement after attack on Joao Cancelo

Manchester City have released a statement on Twitter confirming that Cancelo is aiding the police with enquiries.

The club also offered their support to the defender, while expressing their shock at the burglary and assault:

"We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted."

"Joao and his family are being supported by the Club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter."

