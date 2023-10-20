“I don’t know if the record is beatable” – When Lionel Messi sent emphatic message after winning Ballon d’Or ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and others

Following his seventh Ballon d'Or win in 2021, Lionel Messi remarked that the record is virtually unbeatable. Cristiano Ronaldo finished sixth, while Robert Lewandowski was second.

The 36-year-old's triumph that year was largely due to his role in Argentina winning the Copa America that summer, their first major success in nearly three decades. Messi had another impressive year for club and country, bagging 41 goals and 17 assists for Barcelona and Argentine. He also won the Copa del Rey for Barca.

In one of the tightest Ballon d'Or races in years, Messi (613) finished narrowly ahead of then Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski (580). The Pole had 64 goals in 2021 and won three trophies, including the Bundesliga. Meanwhile, Ronaldo bagged 43 goals and six assists that year, winning the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana with Juventus.

Following his record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or triumph, the current Inter Miami attacker had said (as per Mirror):

"I don't know if the record is beatable. I just have to accept it, but I'm not sure if it can be beaten. Seven is really impressive."

Messi's closest Ballon d'Or rival, Ronaldo, has five Ballon d'Or awards, with his last coming in 2017.

How Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have fared this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely regarded as two of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, they're still going strong, ageing like fine wine.

Both Ronaldo and Messi have made good starts to the 2023-24 season. Ronaldo has 11 goals and six assists in 11 games across competitions for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. Meanwhile, Messi has 11 goals and five assists in 13 games across competitions for MLS club Inter Miami, whom he joined this summer on a free transfer.

Both stars also scored during the recent international break. Ronaldo bagged braces in Portugal's 3-2 home win over Slovakia and 5-0 victory at Bosnia and Herzegovina to qualify for Euro 2024. Meanwhile, Messi bagged a brace in Argentina's 2-0 win in Peru to go four wins out of four in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Messi is one of the strongest contenders to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or, having played a key role in Argentina's FIFA World Cup triumph last year. Leading from the front, he bagged seven goals and three asssits in seven games, scoring in each knockout round, including a brace in the final.