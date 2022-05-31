“I don’t see the point of the move” – Berbatov feels 28-year-old will not join Manchester United this summer

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov feels Harry Kane will remain at Tottenham Hotspur this summer and is unlikely to join the Red Devils.

The England international played a key role this season in helping the Lilywhites secure Champions League football after three years.

He started the campaign slowly, but picked up pace midway through their season and ended up scoring 27 goals while assisting a further 10 from 50 games.

Kane was close to joining Manchester City last summer, but Spurs' astonishing £150 million asking price scuppered a potential move to the Etihad.

The Spurs Web @thespursweb Harry Kane is set to REJECT Manchester United and stay at Tottenham this summer.



He is 'loving life' under Conte, wants to beat Tottenham's goalscorer record and remain a club legend.



- @johncrossmirror Harry Kane is set to REJECT Manchester United and stay at Tottenham this summer.He is 'loving life' under Conte, wants to beat Tottenham's goalscorer record and remain a club legend. 🚨 Harry Kane is set to REJECT Manchester United and stay at Tottenham this summer.He is 'loving life' under Conte, wants to beat Tottenham's goalscorer record and remain a club legend. - @johncrossmirror https://t.co/pgg75fMAzy

Now, the 28-year-old could once again face questions about his future in north London, especially with Manchester United in the market for a new striker.

Berbatov feels he will inevitably be linked, although a switch is unlikely given the lack of Champions League football next season at Old Trafford.

In his column for Betfair, he wrote:

"Of course, there are going to be questions around Harry Kane's future following last summer's saga. Haaland has gone to Manchester City, so will Kane go to Man United?

"They aren't playing Champions League football, so I don't see the point of the move for Kane. He will want to play Champions League football. Where else wiould he go? Outside of England? I don't think so."

The Red Devils are set to part ways with Edinson Cavani following a miserable campaign, while Anthony Martial could leave once again following his failed Sevilla loan.

Marcus Rashford was also a huge disappointment last season and Mason Greenwood is unlikely to feature for the club again after his arrest in an assault case.

A new goalscoring talisman who can complement Cristiano Ronaldo is needed at Manchester United but Berbatov doesn't think it will be Kane who may stay put at Tottenham once again.

He further wrote:

"My guess is, that there will be rumours flying around, and some interest from clubs, but he will stay at Spurs."

Manchester United linked with Benfica starlet

Benfica's breakout star Darwin Nunez has been linked with Manchester United, who are reportedly in talks with his intermediaries.

Mirror journalist Simon Mullock reported that he's cost around £80 million as any fee would requite the Portuguese to pay of 20% of it to his former club Almeria.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Darwin Nunez will cost around £80m because Benfica have to pay his former club Almeria 20% of any fee. #MUFC Darwin Nunez will cost around £80m because Benfica have to pay his former club Almeria 20% of any fee. @MullockSMirror 🚨🇺🇾 Darwin Nunez will cost around £80m because Benfica have to pay his former club Almeria 20% of any fee. @MullockSMirror #MUFC 💰🔴

It's a staggering amount of money for a player after just one good season but the club has no financial issues and it will be interesting to see what new manager Erik ten Hag has up his sleeve.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far