“I don’t think he’ll play” – Glen Johnson urges Chelsea to make bold decision involving midfielder this summer

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has suggested the club should send Conor Gallagher out on loan again this summer following a successful spell at Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old has been in red-hot form for Palace this season, having been sent on loan for a year by the Blues. Gallagher has appeared 37 times for the Eagles in all competitions, scoring eight goals and contributing five assists.

His eye-catching performances have earned him a call-up to the England national team where he has three international caps to his name,

Many are anticipating the midfielder to be part of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side next season following his breakout season at Selhurst Park.

However, Johnson is unsure if Gallagher can break into the current first-team at Stamford Bridge. He told Lord Ping (via Football London):

Right now, I'm not sure if Connor Gallagher would get in Chelsea's team. As he's been doing so well out on loan to Palace, if I was Chelsea, I'd be keen to give him another year on loan. That would give him another year to develop further, enjoy the games, learn the trade and then start smashing the first team door down the season after, but a lot can change in football."

He added:

"I like Gallagher a lot, but if he goes back to Chelsea, I don't think he'll play and you don't want to stall the progress that he's already made."

Chelsea should look to bed Conor Gallagher into the first-team

Gallagher may flourish under Thomas Tuchel

Conor Gallagher's impressive season at Crystal Palace has earned plaudits with the midfielder flourishing under manager Patrick Vieira.

Despite Glen Johnson's reservations over whether he would be able to get into the Blues side, his numbers alongside his talent say otherwise.

Many have lamented the current Stamford Bridge side's lack of potency up front alongside their creativity. The likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech haven't had the best of seasons for the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel also commented on Gallagher's future, saying (via Guardian):

“I believe Conor can be a part of our squad and can play a role with us. But I am not the only one to decide. We need to speak after the season with everybody, speak after the season about what Conor wants, we need to see what the situation is and what role we have for him that he can fight for."

Gallagher would give Tuchel valuable options given his versatility in midfield. His attacking nuance is already acclaimed. However, he has also shown defensivensive capabilities with his tenaciousness off the ball throughout the season.

