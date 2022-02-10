“I don’t think he wanted to leave Barca” – Anelka explains why Lionel Messi has not matched his usual standards at PSG 

Nicolas Anelka has claimed Lionel Messi is not playing at his best at PSG because he is still concerned about his Barcelona exit. The Frenchman believes the forward is yet to adapt to Ligue 1 but will do well in the Champions League.

PSG signed Messi on a free transfer in the summer after his contract at Barcelona expired. He was keen to stay at the club and agreed a new deal but was unable to sign it due to LaLiga rules.

While speaking on RMC Sport [via Marca], Anelka touched on Lionel Messi's time at PSG so far and claimed it was not easy for a player to change things quickly. He added that the new league is an issue for the Argentine, but the Champions League performances would be at his best again.

"Messi has been at Barcelona all his life and it is not easy to adapt because everything is new. I don't think he wanted to leave Barça. He has been forced to leave and it's not easy for him. It's something new for him, but Messi is Messi and in games like that he shows that he's a great player and I think he'll have a good game against Madrid."

Lionel Messi agreed Barcelona contract before PSG move

Lionel Messi had agreed a new deal at Barcelona and was keen on staying at the club. However, LaLiga rules prevented them from registering the Argentine as their wage bill was way over the limit.

In his final press conference, Messi confirmed:

"No doubt, this is the hardest moment. We had hurtful defeats but football gives you a chance to avenge that. But there is no turning point to this. I feel very sad now as I have to leave a club that I love."

"I did not expect this. I always told the truth. Last year I wanted to leave, this year I did not want to leave. I did everything to stay. I can't add anything else. I know we couldn't agree because of La Liga, the club debt and the club did not want to increase the debt."

"I have nothing to say to him, I have no problem with him. When I heard about it it was like a cold shower. It was hard to hear it."

Lionel Messi has scored just two goals in 13 Ligue1 appearances this season but has five goals in five Champions League games.

