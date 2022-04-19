“I have my doubts” – Ruud Gullit unsure about whether ‘very good footballer’ can do well in England amid Manchester United links

Former Chelsea midfielder Ruud Gullit has revealed his doubts over whether Jurrien Timber will be a good fit at Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been linked with the 20-year-old right-back, with Erik ten Hag reportedly identifying him as one of his targets at the club.

However, Gullit expressed his opinion on the Netherlands international to Ajax Showtime. He revealed that he considers the Ajax academy graduate a good defender but doubts whether he will adapt to the higher demands when faced with elite strikers.

''I think Timber is a very good player, but whether he can be a defender in England (is under doubt). You also play against Burnley and West Brom. The top seven strikers are all world-beaters. I think he is a very good footballer, but I have my doubts about whether he is a good defender.''

Jurrien Timber came through the famed Ajax academy before making his debut for the first team in 2019.

He has continued his development under ten Hag's watch, with 39 appearances made for the Dutch giants in all competitions since then.

His displays on the right flank of defense have led to interest in him. Erik ten Hag has reportedly identified Timber as one of his targets ahead of his unveiling as the next Manchester United manager.

Manchester United looking to kickstart a new era with Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have hit new lows this term, with their experimental appointment of Ralf Rangnick not reaping the expected dividends.

Their search for a new manager began earlier in the year, with reports suggesting they have an agreement with Erik ten Hag, even before an official announcement.

The 52-year-old has earned rave reviews for his performance as the manager of Ajax over the last five years, guiding the capital side to five major honors.

The high point of his tenure came when he masterminded the Dutch giants' progress to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League in 2019. He eliminated European heavyweights like Juventus and Real Madrid along the way. This boosted his stock massively.

Manchester United will be hoping that he can help restore the club back to their former heights, with the Red Devils having fallen significantly behind their rivals.

Ten Hag has already, reportedly, given the Old Trafford hierarchy some of his demands and identified some players he wants out of the club.

