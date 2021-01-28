“I don't expect anything to happen” – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says January signings unlikely

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has all but ruled out January signings at Anfield. The Reds have been linked to quite a few defenders of late, but have not made any additions to their squad so far in the winter window.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager has seen his backline crippled by injuries this season. Liverpool are already missing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, who are both sidelined with long-term injuries. As such, it was expected that the German would be active in the transfer window to find a solution to his defensive woes, but he has rejected those claims.

The Liverpool manager was asked about the chances of any new recruits joining the club before the end of the winter transfer window. Klopp revealed that he was not expecting any signings this month.

“Not really. No, not really. I would not say absolutely 100 percent no, but I don't expect anything to happen to be honest," said Klopp.

.@FabrizioRomano: "Liverpool are planning to extend both Virgil van Dijk's and Fabinho's contracts and I think in the coming months they will start with Van Dijk and then it will be Fabinho. They are working on it."



More from our exclusive interview 👇 pic.twitter.com/f6Jn3MaGMn — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 28, 2021

Liverpool have failed to win their last five games in the league and were also knocked out of the FA Cup last weekend by Manchester United. The Reds have won just nine of their first 19 games in the league this season and are already in danger of losing ground in the title race.

We will fight the situation: Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The Reds are currently seven points behind Manchester City but have a chance to reduce the deficit when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Friday. The Liverpool manager, understandably, remains hopeful that his team can turn their season around. Klopp insists that the Reds are aware of the challenge in front of them.

“We talk about things, that's clear. We don't ignore things. We have meetings, of course, and speak about the things just to make sure that we understand the situation in the right way – as a challenge, and a challenge is absolutely fine," said Klopp.

The Liverpool manager went on to reveal that the Reds are unhappy about their current situation and want to turn things around.

“As always with a challenge, it's all about how you approach it. We are in it. We are not happy about the situation, but we can sort it, and we will fight. We will fight the situation, we will fight tomorrow night [against Tottenham]. That's what we'll do. We will see what we get for it," said Klopp.