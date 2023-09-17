"I expect them to win the match" - Owen Hargreaves makes prediction for UCL clash between Bayern Munich and Manchester United

Owen Hargreaves has backed Bayern Munich to prevail against Manchester United when the two European giants meet this Wednesday (September 20).

The Red Devils return to UEFA Champions League football after playing in the Europa League last season. Erik ten Hag's men have been given the difficult task of facing a Bayern side that have made an excellent start to the season.

The two European heavyweights are in Group A, alongside Turkish giants Galatasaray and Danish outfit FC Copenhagen. Both United and Bayern are touted as favorites to advance from the group to the knockout stages.

The Bundesliga champions have made a strong start to the season with three wins and one draw from four games. Harry Kane has hit the ground running at the Allianz Arena with four goals and one assist in five games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's start to the campaign has been poor with Ten Hag's men losing three of five league games. The Red Devils are enduring a difficult period and Hargreaves doesn't see their form improving against Bayern.

Hargreaves, who played for both clubs during his career, has predicted the Bavarians to win on home soil. He did take time to praise the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes who could threaten the hosts. He told Bayern Munich's official website:

"Bayern are certainly favourites at home, especially after signing Harry Kane. But United are obviously still a threat. They've got a quality attack: Marcus Rashford is a great counter-attacking player, Bruno Fernandes plays brilliant balls in behind, so United have a lot of chances. However, if Bayern are in their normal form, I expect them to win the match at home."

Manchester United have faced Bayern 11 times, winning just two of those games. They have drawn five and lost four of those matches against the Bundesliga giants.

Many Red Devils fans will be quick to recall their famous 1999 Champions League final win against the Bavarians. They secured an incredible 2-1 comeback win courtesy of goals from Teddy Sheringham (90+1) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (90+3).

Harry Kane reckons Bayern are in for a tough game when they collide with Manchester United

Harry Kane will come up against former foes.

Kane will likely be making his first Champions League appearance as a Bayern player when his side face Manchester United. The English superstar was a long-term target of the Red Devils and many expected him to head to Old Trafford in the summer.

That didn't happen as the 30-year-old secured an £100 million move to the Allianz Arena. He has picked up where he left off at Tottenham Hotspur with scintillating performances thus far with Tuchel's side.

However, Kane is wary of the threat United pose when the two European powerhouses battle at the Allianz Arena. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It's going to be a really good game, a tough game. Obviously Manchester United are a big team and have some quality players, so we'll need to prepare well. Every game in the Champions League is tough so we'll expect nothing less on Wednesday."

Kane has a good record against the Red Devils during his time with Tottenham. He bagged five goals and three assists in 19 games across competitions. All eyes will be on how the England captain fares against Ten Hag's side on Wednesday.