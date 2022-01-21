"I get the impression" - Journalist names Chelsea player Lukaku would prefer playing alongside in attack

Chelsea ace Romelu Lukaku has struggled to find consistency since his sensational return to Stamford Bridge last summer. While injuries and COVID-19 have played a part, Thomas Tuchel's inability to find the perfect attacking partner for the Belgian could also be a reason for his poor form.

Football journalist and pundit Matt Law has used some inside information while crunching the numbers to figure out who could play alongside the big striker to great effect.

Speaking to London is Blue podcast, he revealed that Kai Havertz is an excellent fit for Big Rom:

“I get the impression, and this is from a little bit of information and a little bit of guess work, that if you asked Lukaku who would you play with, he’d say Kai Havertz.”

Tuchel's constant rotation policy has seen Lukaku play alongside a variety of attackers, including Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

I thought early in the season, there were seedlings of a good little partnership between Havertz and Lukaku in the 3-5-2 type thing.”



The trio started in their key Premier League encounter against Manchester City but the Blues lost the match 1-0 with none of the attacking triumvirate impressing. However, when Lukaku is joined by the aforesaid German, it's a different story. In six matches together, both players have produced results.

Lukaku scored in their wins over Arsenal and Aston Villa, including a brace in the second, while Havertz scored in their draw with Liverpool and the win over Tottenham Hotspur. Based on this evidence, Chelsea stand to benefit when Tuchel plays two of their most expensive stars together.

The Belgian cost them £97.5 million from Inter Milan while Havertz was snapped up from Bayer Leverkusen for £72 million the year before him.

Chelsea must realise Lukaku is used to playing with a goalscoring companion

One look at Lukaku's record at Inter Milan will tell you how comfortable Lukaku is while playing with a strike companion. The Belgian forged one of Europe's most menacing attacking partnerships with Lautaro Martinez over a two-year span.

Their understanding on the pitch was excellent and they got along incredibly well under Antonio Conte's wing. Lukaku and Martinez even played a crucial role in helping the Nerazzurri to their first Scudetto in 11 years, accruing 41 league goals between them.

But at Chelsea, the 28-year-old hasn't had that luxury yet, as he's so often left to fend himself off. However, as Law pointed out, playing the Belgian alongside Havertz could unlock his real potential once more and Tuchel would be wise to follow the advice.

