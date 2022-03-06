"I had a great relationship with Pogba"- Juventus manager Max Allegri sheds light on transfer rumors involving Manchester United star

Juventus manager Massimilano Allegri has provided an insight into the relationship he shared with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba amidst rumors linking the Frenchman with a return to Turin. The 28-year-old's contract with Manchester United is set to expire at the end of the season. Pogba has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with United.

Manchester United are believed to be keen on extend the Frenchman's stay at the club, but reports suggest Pogba has his heart set on a move away from Old Trafford. Juventus have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign Pogba this summer. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner spent five seasons with the Serie A giants, during which he developed into one of the best midfielders in the world.

Juventus boss Massimilano Allegri has revealed that he shared a close relationship with Pogba during the time the duo worked together at Juve.

Juventus won two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italias during Pogba's stint with the club. Juventus are believed to be confident of securing Pogba's signature this summer. Allegri, however, has remained tight-lipped about rumors linking his side with a move for the United star.

"I had a great relationship with Pogba, that's true, but it's not time to talk about new signings," said Allegri as per the Daily Express.

Pogba joined Manchester United from Juventus for a then-world-record fee of £89 million. The 28-year-old was signed in the hope that he would be the player around whom they could build a squad that would win silverware.

Pogba has, however, been heavily criticized for his inconsistent performances and off-field antics during his time with the Premier League giants despite helping the club win a Europa League title and an EFL Cup. He has scored 39 goals and provided 50 assists in 226 appearances for United.

He is widely expected to run down his contract with Manchester United and become a free agent this summer.

Real Madrid could provide stiff competition to Juventus for Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Juventus are currently going through a transition phase under Massimilano Allegri. The club signed Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina during the January transfer window. The Serbian striker has had an immediate impact on Juventus' performances, scoring four goals in seven games.

Juventus will be keen to continue their progress under Allegri by backing the Italian tactician financially during the summer transfer window. Allegri is believed to be keen to sign a world-class midfielder and has identified Paul Pogba as his top transfer target. The Bianconeri are, however, likely to face stiff competition from Real Madrid for the Manchester United star's signature.

Real Madrid are believed to be in the market for a new midfielder this summer. The club are eager to sign long-term replacements for Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Casemiro.

Toni Kroo's contract with Real Madrid is set to expire in 2023. The 32-year-old is unlikely to be offered a contract extension. Luka Modric is in the twilight of his career. Real Madrid have been heavily dependent on the passing ability, creativity, and work-rate of the veteran midfielder in recent years. Los Blancos will therefore look to sign a replacement for Modric this summer.

Casemiro recently signed a contract with Real Madrid which will keep the Brazilian at the club until 2025. The La Liga club, however, lack cover and competition for the 30-year-old.

The club are currently grooming Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga. Real Madrid view Valverde and Camavinga as long-term replacements for Kroos and Casemiro, but will need to sign a ball-playing midfielder to replace Luka Modric

