"I am very happy" - Xavi impressed by Barcelona duo's performance against Getafe

Barcelona manager Xavi has lavished praise on young players Alejandro Balde and Mika Marmol for their performances in the draw at Getafe on Sunday.

The Catalans failed to break down their resolute hosts and had to settle for only a 0-0 draw but secured a runners-up finish in La Liga regardless.

Ravaged by injuries and suspensions, Xavi gave some young players a chance to start, including Balde, who shone at the left-back position in Jordi Alba's absence.

The 18-year-old teen drove forward with a lot of energy and purpose, and was influential on the ball too, completing 94% of his passes.

He also made an excellent block on Damian Suarez early in the match, impeding his driving run before setting Barcelona off on a counter instead.

What's even more impressive is that this was only his fifth top-flight appearance of the season and the second time he's started for the Catalans.

Marmol, on the other hand, became the fifth player from La Masia to make his senior debut for the club under Xavi after he was subbed during stoppage time.

However, the 20-year-old defender didn't have much time to make an impact, although Xavi is convinced of his abilities.

After the match, the Spaniard spoke about both these players, reserving special praise for Balde, saying:

“I am very happy for Baldé and Mika Mármol. They have a bright future ahead. Alejandro Baldé was great today. He was good in the attack and showed his character."

Barcelona play their final match of the season against Villarreal at the Camp Nou on May 22.

Barcelona secure runners-up spot

Despite only managing a draw, Barcelona were confirmed as the runners-up of the 2021-22 La Liga season.

With Atletico Madrid and Sevilla sharing the spoils in the other game, their job was made easier.

The Andalusians were ahead of the Catalans until mid-April and seemed headed for their highest finish since the 1956-57 season.

However, a run of four consecutive draws put paid to those hopes, dropping down to fourth place, where they could end up after the final matchday this weekend.

As far as Barcelona are concerned, second place is still a huge achievement, given their problems this season.

It's worth remembering that they were languishing in ninth when Xavi took over, but improved drastically thereafter, generating optimism for next season.

