“I have already told him to not forget about us” – Pedri opens up on conversation with Barcelona teammate over 2022 World Cup ambitions

Pedri has opened up about his conversation with Barcelona teammate Frenkie de Jong over their ambitions for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Pedri, 19, is a regular for both club and country and is a shoo-in for manager Luis Enrique's final 26-man squad for the showpiece event this month. The same applies to De Jong, who is one of the Netherlands' most important players and has been heavily linked with an exit in recent months.

The former has been preferred over the latter by Barca manager Xavi Hernandez this season. The Spanish tactician has handed 15 starts to Pedri across competitions this season, while he has appeared twice off the bench.

De Jong, on the other hand, has started in just nine of his 15 appearances for Barcelona across competitions this campaign. The two share a healthy relationship on and off the pitch despite cut-throat competition for a starting position in Barcelona's midfield.

Speaking in an interview with Mundo Deportivo (h/t BarcaUniversal), Pedri revealed De Jong's excitement about Holland's chances ahead of the World Cup. He said:

"Frenkie de Jong always tells me that he is very excited to play this World Cup, that they [Netherlands] have a very strong team and they are going to make a splash. I have already told him to not forget about us."

Spain have won the World Cup just once in their history, when they beat the Netherlands in the final of the 2010 edition. It was also Oranje's best finish in the history of the competition.

The two teams are among the favorites to lift the trophy in Qatar. La Roja are arguably placed in one of the toughest groups in the competition with Germany, Japan, and Costa Rica also in Group E.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, are in Group A with Senegal, Ecuador, and Qatar.

Barcelona's Pedri recalls his reaction when Spain won the World Cup in 2010

Andres Iniesta, who started alongside then Barcelona teammate Xavi in the final of the 2010 World Cup, scored the only goal in the final of the tournament.

With Holland down to 10 men after Johnny Heitinga's red card, Iniesta scored from a well-struck volley in extra time. Describing his emotions, Pedri told the aforementioned source:

"I went crazy with Iniesta’s goal in the World Cup final. I’d be lying if I didn’t say that I imagined myself scoring like this, but it’s better not to be obsessed with it."

Spain start their World Cup campaign on 23 November with a group game against Costa Rica.

