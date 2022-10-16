Liverpool ready to challenge Manchester United in race to sign Barcelona superstar - Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been linked with Manchester United.

The Dutch international rejected a move to Old Trafford this summer despite Barca and United reaching an agreement. However, his stance on not leaving Camp Nou seems to have softened a little following his lack of playing time, as per SPORT (h/t Mirror).

Manager Xavi Hernandez has found it tough to fit him into a midfield where he evidently sees Gavi and Pedri as untouchables. Out of De Jong's seven La Liga appearances this season, just three have seen him feature in the starting XI.

The Reds, meanwhile, are eager to add to their midfield after facing a potential mass exodus in that area at the end of the season. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are all in the final year of their contracts at the club.

Arthur Melo, meanwhile, is set to return to Juventus next summer after his loan spell. The Reds are believed to be averse to exercising the £32 million buy-option inserted into his contract.

The four aforementioned players, however, haven't been regular starters for manager Jurgen Klopp, either due to injuries or inconsistency. De Jong, on the other hand, is a world-class midfielder who will undoubtedly slot straight into the German tactician's starting XI.

However, it remains to be seen if the Reds are willing to cough up the cash needed to sign De Jong. After all, Barca wouldn't want to let a cash cow like him leave on a cut-price deal, especially with his deal expiring in the summer of 2026.

Liverpool can expect January competition from Manchester United for Barcelona star

As per SPORT, Manchester United's interest in Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong isn't over despite being blatantly rejected by the player this summer.

The Red Devils cushioned the blow of Paul Pogba's departure as a free agent by signing Casemiro for £63.6 million from Real Madrid. However, the Brazilian plays as a destroyer and isn't known for his passing and vision.

Those two aspects are De Jong's strengths. He could bring a new dynamic to the United side that has largely looked bland due to a lack of quality from Fred and Scott McTominay in the final third.

Liverpool arguably need the Barcelona midfielder more than Manchester United do. However, the latter would feel they have invested far too much effort into this pursuit to back out now.

