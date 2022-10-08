Liverpool plotting player-plus-cash deal to sign 27-year-old superstar midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are willing to offer Joe Gomez in a player-plus-cash deal to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as per CalcioMercatoWeb (h/t CaughtOffside).

Strengthening the midfield is the need of the hour at Anfield. The Reds have had a sub-par start to the season, which sees them sitting ninth in the Premier League table with 10 points from seven matches.

Much of this can be attributed to Liverpool's midfield issues. Thiago Alcantara, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Jordan Henderson are dealing with injuries this season.

Moreover, Liverpool have become visibly stale in that area, leading manager Jurgen Klopp to use a 4-2-3-1 formation against Rangers to stay 'unpredictable'. Including Gomez in a potential deal to bring down the Serbia international's price could be a smart move.

Napoli could use a centre-back in their team, with Juan Jesus in the final year of his contract at the club. Kim Min-jae arrived in Naples to replace the now-departed Kalidou Kouliably. However, the South Korea international is now attracting interest from Manchester United.

It could prove to be a beneficial move for Gomez as well, considering the Englishman is struggling for playing time under Klopp. Once a regular alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool's defense, he has started in just eight league games since the start of last season.

Milinkovic-Savic, 27, is arguably in the prime years of his career. The box-to-box midfielder has registered four goals and five assists in 11 games across competitions this season. He is in the final two years of his contract at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, which could give the Reds an upper hand in any potential negotiations.

Jurgen Klopp 'disappointed' with Liverpool's midfield signing this summer

Liverpool were forced into signing a midfielder on the deadline day of the recently-concluded transfer window after Henderson's injury in a 2-1 win against Newcastle United on 31 August.

After missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni earlier in the summer, the Reds managed to bring in Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus. The contract contains an option to buy the player for €37.5 million.

However, it is unlikely that the Reds will trigger that clause. According to Calcio Mercato, the Premier League giants are disappointed with Arthur and are now eyeing a move for Marcelo Brozovic next year.

The Inter Milan midfielder, however, has close to four years remaining on his contract with I Nerazzurri.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes