Manchester United plot move for £44 million star - reports

According to reports, Manchester United are interested in signing Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae.

The South Korean midfielder joined the club at the start of the season from Fenerbache. He has since enjoyed a good start to his life in Italy under Luciano Spaletti.

The 25-year-old has made nine appearances for Napoli, scoring two goals. The center-back has been a mainstay at the heart of the team's defense.

Manchester United are keen on adding the player to their roster as defensive issues remain a prevalent problem under Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager signed Lisandro Martinez from Ajax during the summer transfer window. The Argentine has formed a successful partnership with Raphael Varane. However, club captain Harry Maguire's poor run of form continues.

United's defensive loopholes were once again widely visible as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City battered the Red Devils 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium.

They have conceded 14 goals in seven Premier League games so far this campaign. It is an area where Ten Hag has to focus and improve as soon as possible.

Min-Jae could be a good addition to the squad. However, since the South Korean has just joined Napoli, the Italian side is expected to block any immediate approach.

He has a release clause of £44 million with the club. The term will come into play from July 2023 onwards. Hence, the United hierarchy will have to wait at least until the start of next season before making a concrete approach.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reveals what he told his players after defeat to Manchester City

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United were outclassed by Manchester City in all aspects of the game during their 6-3 away defeat. While speaking to the press after the game, Erik ten Hag revealed what he told his players after the humiliating defeat (via The Guardian):

“I criticised them. I told them - me as well - because I didn’t get the message through. With this lack of confidence we cannot win games. I don’t think this attitude is Manchester United. We can act much more brave. We are in the process and I knew before that big teams like City, when you are not good, you get hammered, and we were not good. We didn’t follow the rules of the way we play and you get hammered. We have to accept that, but this performance was not acceptable.”

