Real Madrid ready to repeat Tchouameni trick and are already working on the transfer of £49,000-per-week star - Reports 

Real Madrid are ready to use the same strategy that helped them sign Aurelien Tchouameni with Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham next year, as per Marca.

Madrid are aware that there could be competition from teams that offer the Englishman more money and make stronger 'promises'. However, the weight of the club's history - past and present - could turn the tide in their favor.

This is the strategy they used to pull at Tchouameni's heartstrings and bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer despite strong interest from Liverpool. It is also claimed that Los Blancos started laying the foundations for a potential deal around a year ago.

The defending La Liga champions are convinced that he is the player they need to bolster their midfield further. They are also comfortable with his reported €100 million price tag.

Bellingham is one of the best midfielders in his age group and is a regular feature for both club and country. Since signing from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020, he has scored 14 goals and laid out 20 assists in 102 games across competitions for Dortmund.

The youngster started five of England's six UEFA Nations League A Group 3 matches this year and is a shoo-in to make Gareth Southgate's 26-man shortlist for the World Cup. It is evident that he will have no shortage of suitors once the season ends.

Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea are also believed to be in the running to sign the former Birmingham City midfielder. A move away from the Westfalenstadion will also almost certainly come with a pay rise for Bellingham, who currently earns £49,000 per week (€43,080 per week) in wages.

Real Madrid are already laying the groundwork for replacing Luka Modric and Toni Kroos

Real Madrid signed Eduardo Camavinga (19) from Stade Rennais at the end of the 2020-21 season. A year later, they brought in Tchouameni (22) from AS Monaco.

This injection of young blood into their midfield comes at a time when Luka Modric (37) and Toni Kroos (32) are on the decline. Federico Valverde, 24, currently plays down the right flank but is expected to move back into midfield when Kroos and Modric leave the club.

Both players will be out of contract next year and Bellingham could be the final piece of Real Madrid's midfield jigsaw puzzle.

Casemiro's departure to Manchester United this summer has also opened a void that needs to be filled despite Tchouameni's addition.

