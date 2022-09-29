Liverpool interested in midfielder with £35 million release clause - reports

Jeunes Footeux (via HITC) has reported that Liverpool are interested in signing Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge and will make an offer in January 2023.

The report went on to state that it will be a 'surprise' should Liverpool not make an offer for Berge. Chelsea are also said to be interested in the player, who has started the new season on a positive note for Sheffield.

The Blades man has netted three goals and laid down three assists in 10 league games this season. Blades midfielder Berge has a release clause of £35m.

Jurgen Klopp's men have struggled in the league this season. Their injury crisis in midfield has not helped their cause. Their chief midfield playmaker Thiago has only recently returned from injury. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are still ruled out. There has also been an injury lay-off for Jordan Henderson earlier in the season.

The Reds were rumored to have made a move for him in the latter stages of the recently concluded transfer window. However, the move was initiated in the dying hours and Liverpool had to instead settle for Athur Melo, who joined on loan from Juventus.

Norwegian international Berge played the full match in both games in their Nations League outings. The Blades midfielder joined Sheffield in January 2020 and was a part of the team that got relegated from the Premier League in the 2020-21 campaign.

He has previously scored against the Reds when Sheffield lost 2-1 at Anfield in October 2020.

Chelsea trying to catch up with Real Madrid and Liverpool in the race to sign Jude Bellingham

The Reds are set to face competition from Chelsea in their pursuit of both Berge and Jude Bellingham. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been linked with a move to several big clubs, including Real Madrid.

The Telegraph has reported that the Blues are attempting to catch-up in the race to sign Bellingham, with Liverpool and Real Madrid racing ahead at the moment. Manchester City are also interested in signing the English midfielder, who has already scored against the Cityzens this season when the two sides met in the Champions League earlier this month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far