"I have played and faced the best, but there is none like him," Ander Herrara gives his verdict on the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.56K // 27 Mar 2019, 10:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

What's the story?

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has joined a list of players who have decided to give their verdict on the eternal debate surrounding Barcelona ace Lionel Messi and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

In case you didn't know...

The decade-long argument surrounding the five-time Ballon d'Or winning duo is a difficult one. It is a debate that has been at the root of several heated online and offline exchanges from which have sprouted different opinions but no definite conclusion.

Messi has been in phenomenal form for Barcelona this season, having netted 39 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions so far, thereby leading the race for the European Golden Shoe.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has 19 goals in the Serie A so far this season and is in close contention for the league's Golden Shoe, and has 24 goals in all competitions.

Both the players also led their respective sides to the quarter-finals of the Champions League in the last few weeks. While Barcelona has been drawn to face Manchester United in the next stage of the competition, Juventus will lock horns with Ajax.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of the crucial European clash, Herrera has given his thoughts on the debate surrounding the talismanic duo, naming Messi as the "best player in history".

Speaking to El Periodico (via Manchester Evening News), he said, "The team (Barcelona) has the best player (Messi) in history. For me, the most decisive I have ever seen in my life, and I have played and faced the best, but there is none like him."

While Herrera has faced Ronaldo in the earlier stages of Europe's top competition, he will meet Messi next month.

What's next?

The first leg of the quarter-final fixture between the two will take place on April 10.

Advertisement