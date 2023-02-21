"I honestly think he will come good" - Rio Ferdinand backs 'unpredictable' Liverpool star to start performing well for the club

Prominent pundit and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Darwin Nunez will eventually begin delivering the goods for Liverpool.

Nunez arrived at Anfield from SL Benfica on a deal worth around £85 million last summer. He has largely divided opinion, scoring some goals while also missing numerous chances over the course of the ongoing campaign.

The Uruguayan has scored 11 goals in 28 matches across competitions, but has also missed a barely believable 24 big chances in those games.

While those missed chances have infuriated fans, Ferdinand believes Nunez will eventually begin converting them. He said on his "FIVE" YouTube channel (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo):

“Do you know what I like about Nunez? I saw a quote from Nunez after. He said ‘I’m a bit like [Luis] Suarez. Second season, I’ll come good. Done it at Benfica.’

“I think he will. I honestly think he will come good. He’s got all the attributes that defenders don’t like to play against. He’s aggressive, he’s strong, he likes to run in behind, he’s a nuisance, he’s a bit unpredictable.”

At just 23 years of age, Nunez still has plenty of time on his side to improve. He has also previously shown a killer instinct in front of goal, scoring 34 times in 41 matches across competitions for Benfica last season.

Liverpool will need Darwin Nunez to be at his best when they take on Real Madrid

Darwin Nunez will play in one of the most important matches of his short Liverpool career on Tuesday, February 21. The Reds will host Real Madrid at Anfield in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Nunez will enter the match in good form, which will be encouraging for Jurgen Klopp's side. The Uruguayan assisted Mohamed Salah's goal in their 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League last week. He followed that up by scoring in a 2-0 league victory against Newcastle United at St. James' Park over the weekend.

He was in decent scoring form in this season's Champions League as well, scoring thrice in six group-stage matches.

Liverpool will hope Nunez can help deliver their first win over Los Blancos since 2009. The Spanish giants have notably won thrice and drawn once in their last four meetings with the Reds.

The two teams' most recent meeting was in last season's Champions League final, which Real Madrid won 1-0 thanks to Vinicius Jr.'s second-half strike.

