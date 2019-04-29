'I hope to have a new club where I can play'- Barcelona star insists that he will leave the club this summer

FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Copa del Rey Quarter Final

What's the story?

Barcelona star Jasper Cillessen has claimed that he will leave the club in the upcoming transfer window because he wants to play more.

In case you didn't know...

Jasper Cillessen has been the backup to Marc-Andre ter Stegen since his arrival to Barcelona from Ajax in 2016. The 30-year old has managed to perform well in the Copa del Rey. Despite his impressive performances, Cillessen has only featured for the Catalan giants 28 times in over two years with the club and remains second fiddle to the German goalkeeper.

Although Cillessen is the second choice for Barcelona, he remains the No.1 for the Dutch National team. Ter Stegen has been in superb form this campaign and managed to cement his place in the Barcelona line up with consistently powerful displays.

Barcelona are well on course for another historic treble. The Blaugrana led by Lionel Messi have already secured their 8th La Liga title in the last 10 years and remain the firm favorites to lift the Copa Del Rey and Champions League.

On the other hand, Barcelona confirmed the signing of Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong in January for a fee around €75 million and the player will arrive after the end of the season. The Catalan giants have also been linked with another Ajax prodigy, Matthijs De Ligt.

The heart of the matter

Cillessen admits that he will be looking for a new club for more minutes on the pitch.

In an interview with Ziggo Sport, the Dutch goalkeeper said:

"First I will go on holiday and then I hope to have a new club where I can play, because I want to play."

But the 30-year-old Dutch starlet hopes that Ajax captain Matthijs De Ligt will feature for Barcelona in the upcoming season.

"I know Frenkie de Jong is coming, but is the De Ligt thing true?" added Cillessen.

"In any case, if you have the chance to go to Barcelona, you have to take advantage of it."

What's next?

Barcelona will face Liverpool next in the Champions League.