"I hope he will win it" - Chiellini tips Chelsea's Jorginho for Ballon d'Or ahead of Messi and Lewandowski

The race for the Ballon d'Or is heating up at the moment, with football's elite superstars eyeing the coveted prize. Chelsea star Jorginho is one of the favorites to claim the accolade this year.

Jorginho's national team colleague Giorgio Chiellini has tipped him to win it ahead of Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

"I truly hope he will be able to win it, because he’s a good friend of mine. And it would also be an award that I would also feel is mine, being an Italian of course, and as a player involved in a win and emotions that will always be in our hearts.

"I’d always thought that Jorginho was a good player. Since [Roberto] Mancini arrived and was able to give him continuity, I was able to realize just how good he is and what a top player he really is.

"Maybe he doesn’t have the greatest physical qualities, but the real difference lies in his head and his mentality," Chiellini said (via talkSPORT).

The Juventus captain also expressed his happiness at seeing Jorginho thrive under other managers at Chelsea, following initial talks that he could only impress with Maurizio Sarri.

"I was really happy, because many people said he could only play with Sarri and instead two other coaches arrived at Chelsea – and also the Italian national team," Chiellini continued.

"So wherever he goes, wherever he plays, he’s a regular player. I’m really happy for him and he truly deserves to win that award. I hope he will be awarded the Ballon d’Or," he added.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC JORGINHO CAN'T STOP WINNING THIS YEAR 🔥



🏆 EURO 2020

🏆 Champions League

🏆 Super Cup



Ballon d'Or? 🤫 JORGINHO CAN'T STOP WINNING THIS YEAR 🔥



🏆 EURO 2020

🏆 Champions League

🏆 Super Cup



Ballon d'Or? 🤫 https://t.co/HxMgUJ5H01

Why Jorginho would be a worthy Ballon d'Or winner

Jorginho has had a massive year with Chelsea and Italy, putting him in contention for the Ballon d'Or

Jorginho has emerged as a serious contender for the coveted Ballon d'Or award following a spectacular year with club and country. The midfielder played an influential role as Chelsea made history by claiming the Champions League crown last season.

Also Read

He followed it up with another successful outing with Italy at the European Championship this summer, putting up decent displays as the Azzurri won the tournament. Jorginho also won the UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea upon returning to Stamford Bridge this summer and was recently named the best player in Europe.

He's been tipped by many to go all the way and claim the Ballon d'Or award this year. However, he'll face serious competition from Lionel Messi, who also had a spectacular outing with Argentina in the Copa America. It remains to be seen who will come out on top.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava