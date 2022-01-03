“I would imagine he is definitely available” – Paddy Kenny urges Leeds United to seal ‘good move’ for Chelsea man

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has appealed to his former club to make a move for Chelsea’s Ross Barkley on a loan deal this January transfer window.

Kenny spoke exclusively to Football Insider, insisting that Barkley would be a suitable addition to the Leeds team which has been ravaged by injuries this season.

The goalkeeper has urged the Whites to bring Barkley back to Elland Road, telling Football Insider’s Ben Wild:

“I played with Ross when he was younger, he came on loan from Everton. He was only 18 or 19 but from what I remember the quality was clear. Obviously it didn’t quite work out for him the first time but he had a decent spell at Villa last season.

Kenny continued:

“Leeds could do with a new midfielder who knows how to attack after the number of injuries they have had. Again, he’s not playing at Chelsea so I would imagine he is definitely available. Whether he is what Bielsa wants, who knows? Everyone who comes will have been signed off. So if he comes in it would probably be a good move.”

According to the Daily Mail, both Leeds and Everton are reportedly interested in acquiring the 28-year-old midfielder’s signature. Barkley spent a month on loan with Leeds from Everton in 2013, making four appearances and contributing one assist. During that time, the Chelsea star shared the pitch with Paddy Kenny.

Barkley has however struggled to feature in the Chelsea team and was sent out on loan to Aston Villa last season. The English midfielder played 24 games for the Villains, contributing three goals.

Brighton has entered the race to sign Ross Barkley from Chelsea: Reports

Arsenal v Chelsea - Pre Season Friendly

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley may be on the move. Brighton have joined a growing list of top-flight clubs trying to sign the English midfielder.

Barkley was unable to secure a permanent move away from Chelsea last summer and has remained on the fringes in west London. The midfielder has very few minutes under his belt this season, managing just over 400 minutes of footballing action across all competitions.

However, the star’s scant playing time hasn’t deterred his alleged suitors from pursuing his signature this January. Top-flight sides like Leeds, Newcastle United and Everton are also believed to be vying for the Englishman’s signature.

