"I was very interested" - Robert Lewandowski's old phone call with Sir Alex Ferguson re-emerges amidst new Manchester United rumors

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski's mentions of a phone call with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson have surfaced recently on social media. The Polish striker has recently been linked with a transfer to the Red Devils in the summer.

Lewandowski made history by scoring the fastest ever hat-trick in the Champions League against Red Bull Salzburg during Bayern’s 7-1 victory on Tuesday. The Polish striker is one of the favorites for the 2022 Ballon d’Or and has scored 42 goals in 35 appearances across competitions this term.

With his contract expiring in the summer of 2023, Lewandowski is reportedly looking for a new challenge. He has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

However, this is not the first time Manchester United have been linked with the striker. Back in 2012, before Manchester United signed a certain Robin van Persie, Lewandowski spoke to Sir Alex Ferguson.

The striker then starred for Borussia Dortmund and revealed in a 2020 interview that he was willing to join Manchester United. He said (via Mirror):

"After my second year in Dortmund, I had a conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson. He wanted me to come to Manchester. I was very interested. I can even say I was ready. But Dortmund didn't want to let me go. It didn't upset me more than that because things were going well with Borussia."

Manchester United set to finally sign Robert Lewandowski at the age of 33?

Most fans will argue that Robert Lewandowski is not the striker that United need. However, the club will arguably look to sign multiple players in the summer. Hence, signing the Polish striker on cheap as well won't be a bad idea.

The Red Devils are set to lose a plethora of first-team players in the coming summer. As far as striking options are concerned, Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani have both been linked with summer exits. Meanwhile, the loss of Mason Greenwood due to his off-field activities has also affected transfer plans at Manchester United.

In Marcus Rashford, United have another striker who is mulling over his future. Rashford has not been in the best of form this season and his best attacking position is also not deducible, even now. While a long-term striker who has been linked with the club is Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland. However, the Norwegian is expected to be very expensive with multiple big clubs in the fray.

Lewandowski has maintained a high fitness level and has not had any major injury issues as well. Unlike Cavani, whose availability has been a problem, signing Lewandowski might prove to be a much bigger masterstroke for the club.

