“I knew that this could happen” – Lionel Messi reflects on dramatic PSG Champions League exit to Real Madrid

PSG star Lionel Messi has reflected on their disappointing 2021-22 UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

The Parisians were knocked out in the Round of 16 by the eventual champions despite being 2-0 up on aggregate until the last few minutes of the tie.

A stoppage-time winner from Kylian Mbappe in the first leg had given the Ligue 1 giants a narrow 1-0 advantage coming into the Santiago Bernabeu.

He then scored once again in the return and Los Blancos were on their way out, but a late hat-trick from Karim Benzema turned the tie around.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool

Real Madrid 6-5 Man City

Real Madrid 5-4 Chelsea

Real Madrid 3-2 PSG



PSG, who'd made some huge signings in the summer last year, including Messi himself, once again came up short in their European pursuit.

The Argentine talisman has now opened up on their disappointing loss more than two months later, saying he could see it coming, having faced Real Madrid all his career.

Speaking to TyC Sports, he said:

"We had a barbaric illusion in that competition, and even more so as the match was, the result was a blow. I have already lived it for many years, all my life, up close, and I know what Real Madrid is. And I knew that it could come to happen that in the game, because they score a goal out of nowhere and automatically change the game."

Real Madrid are Messi's arch-rivals, and he has played against them more than 30 times in 17 years with Barcelona, bagging numerous goals too.

But he's aware of their potential and pointed out how some English teams have also lost out against them this season.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or further added:

"I also knew that on that court the first 15, 20 minutes come upon you. And if you happen that later, the game changes. But if a strange play or a goal happens, it changes again and I already knew it could happen and well, it happened to us and to all the teams you mentioned (Chelsea, City and Liverpool) and it's not the first time it's happened."

Real Madrid won their 14th Champions League title after beating Liverpool 1-0 in the final.

PSG rebuilding ahead of fresh Champions League challenge

For all the hype after their marquee summer acquisitions, PSG once again went out early in the Champions League.

- €300M signing bonus

- €100M a year salary AFTER tax

- He will help to decide the coach.

- He will have a say on the sporting director.

- He can approve signings and sales



However, following Mbappe's contract renewal, PSG is moving forward with a new project and will hope to clinch their first European title next year.

