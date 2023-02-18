"I know the demands" - Pep Guardiola wants more from Manchester City star after impressive display against Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called on midfield stars Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne to raise their game even further as they look to defend their Premier League title this season.

Despite making a big-money move from Aston Villa to City in 2021, Grealish struggled to find his form last season, scoring only six goals and four assists. However, he recently scored a crucial goal in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal to regain top position in the EPL table from the Gunners.

GOAL News @GoalNews Pep Guardiola wants more from Jack Grealish and Kevin de Bruyne Pep Guardiola wants more from Jack Grealish and Kevin de Bruyne 😬

Guardiola has praised Grealish's recent performances and revealed that he has been working with him on his decision-making. Speaking about the England international's potential and his recent performances, he said:

“Obviously he's playing really good. I talk to him about his decision making... the quality was always there but his commitment to take a risk in important decisions is right now making the difference. He has to continue.”

The 52-year-old is also looking for more from Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who scored City's first goal against Arsenal. Guardiola is pleased with De Bruyne's performances but believes that the Belgian can do even better and demands more from his midfield duo as they look to cement their position in England's top flight.

Manchester City News @ManCityMEN



Pep Guardiola challenges De Bruyne and Grealish to perform at an even higher level.



Full video:



#MCFC | #ManCity 🗣️ "Kevin can do more, Jack can do more..."Pep Guardiola challenges De Bruyne and Grealish to perform at an even higher level.Full video: youtu.be/Pq2X9nDL-0w 🗣️ "Kevin can do more, Jack can do more..."Pep Guardiola challenges De Bruyne and Grealish to perform at an even higher level.🎬 Full video: youtu.be/Pq2X9nDL-0w#MCFC | #ManCity https://t.co/W2lYnXcos7

Praising his midfield duo of De Bruyne and Grealish, the Spaniard further added:

“Really good, it's like Jack, like everyone. I'm so pleased for everything. But I want more. I have a feeling Kevin and Jack can do more and they can do it. Make a fantastic goal but I know the demands we have in front of us, tough competition, and we need the players to have the feeling they can do better.”

Manchester City currently sit at the top of the Premier League table on goal difference, and Guardiola is determined to keep his team at the summit. The former Barcelona manager is well aware of the high demands of playing for a club like City, and he is urging his players to give their all every time they step onto the pitch.

FA charges Manchester City and Arsenal over player conduct during Premier League clash

The Football Association (FA) has charged both Manchester City and Arsenal for the conduct of their players during their Premier League match on Wednesday, February 15.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Manchester City and Arsenal have been charged by the FA over the conduct of their players during their Premier League match this week. BREAKING: Manchester City and Arsenal have been charged by the FA over the conduct of their players during their Premier League match this week. 🚨 https://t.co/8jBLj4S3Ud

Manchester City emerged victorious with a 3-1 scoreline in a game that has thrown the title race wide open.

Manchester City have been charged with incidents occurring in the 42nd minute for when multiple players argued against the penalty against Ederson and the 64th minute complaining about a challenge on Ruben Dias. Arsenal have been charged for their players surrounding the referee when Haaland was awarded a penalty. Both clubs have been given until Tuesday, February 21, to respond to the charges.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes