"I see them looking at the market" - Fabrizio Romano provides Liverpool transfer update amid rumors of FSG selling the club

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Liverpool's plans for the upcoming January transfer window amid rumors regarding the club's sale.

As reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic earlier this week, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have put the club up for sale.

This has caused a bit of a stir among fans as they fear that FSG might not back the club during the winter transfer window.

However, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the situation will not impact Liverpool's activity in the January transfer window. The transfer guru has insisted that Jurgen Klopp's side are already in the process of identifying targets to bolster their squad.

Romano has also insisted that the Reds are very much likely to sign players in January if the right players are available.

Zubin Daver @zubinofficial Klopp was made aware of FSG's intentions in October 2022. The Prince of Dubai is interested in buying Liverpool FC and is rumored to have already made a bid. Liverpool flies to Dubai for a training camp during the world cup. This can't be a coincidence, can it? #LFC Klopp was made aware of FSG's intentions in October 2022. The Prince of Dubai is interested in buying Liverpool FC and is rumored to have already made a bid. Liverpool flies to Dubai for a training camp during the world cup. This can't be a coincidence, can it? #LFC https://t.co/VSOpuCHYne

He said on The House of Champions Podcast, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“I think no. Honestly, I think no. I am told that they still have the same plan to go for important players if they have the opportunity, if not they will wait.

"This is the Liverpool approach. I see them looking at the market in January. They have too many injuries, they are already looking at some opportunities in the market and they know that with this Real Madrid tie [Champions League Round of 16] it is important to give Klopp some more players."

He added:

"I don’t know how many, but I think they will be on the market in January.”

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) bought Liverpool for £300 million in October 2010 and are likely to pocket well over 10 times that amount if they sell their entire stake.

Liverpool attracting investors from the Middle East

Investors in Dubai are reportedly eyeing up a $5 billion offer to buy Liverpool Football Club from Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

Investors from the Middle East have taken over several European clubs in recent times and the Reds could be next in line.

At the moment, the trio of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Newcastle United are all backed by certain Middle East nations. Many other smaller clubs across the world (Mumbai City FC, Sporting Braga, Girona, etc.) are also a part of these nations' portfolios.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Dubai International Capital (DIC) 'could be eyeing' a $5bn (£4.3bn) move for Liverpool after having previously failed in their attempt to do so in 2007 when a $360m (£312m) bid was rejected. NEW: Dubai International Capital (DIC) 'could be eyeing' a $5bn (£4.3bn) move for Liverpool after having previously failed in their attempt to do so in 2007 when a $360m (£312m) bid was rejected. #lfc [arabian business] 🚨 NEW: Dubai International Capital (DIC) 'could be eyeing' a $5bn (£4.3bn) move for Liverpool after having previously failed in their attempt to do so in 2007 when a $360m (£312m) bid was rejected. #lfc [arabian business]

Manchester City are owned by the Abu Dhabi United Group while PSG are backed by Qatar Sports Investments.

Newcastle United are the latest team to have been taken over by a Middle East state with the Saudi Sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF) buying the Tyneside club.

FSG has owned the Merseyside club for more than 12 years, having led the club to plenty of success. However, they have also been criticized by a section of fans for their lack of spending and several other factors.

On the pitch, Liverpool are set to play Derby County at home in the EFL Cup tonight (November 9).

