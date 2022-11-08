Investors from Middle-East eyeing $5billion bid to buy Liverpool: Reports

Investors in Dubai are reportedly eyeing up a $5 billion bid to buy Liverpool Football Club, according to reports.

According to Arabian Business (as per Anfield Watch), the Middle Eastern state is looking to invest significant money into the six-time European champions. The region is already home to several significant football club owners, most famously Manchester City, PSG, and Newcastle United.

The Athletic claimed on Monday, 8 November that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) put Liverpool up for sale after 12 years of ownership. The group, led by Boston Red Sox owner John Henry, are looking to attract investment into the club, but are not actively looking to sell the club.

FSG has overseen some incredibly successful times at Anfield since taking over in 2010, particularly since appointing Jurgen Klopp as manager in 2015. The Reds have won every major trophy available to them in that time, including the league title for the first time in three decades.

However, the American group has also attracted controversy during their time at Anfield, as they attempted to trademark the word 'Liverpool' in 2019. That plan ultimately failed due to fan backlash, as did the attempt to charge up to £77 for a matchday ticket.

The biggest blot on their record was their attempts to take the club into the ultimately doomed European Superleague, a move which many Reds supporters have not forgiven.

FSG release statement after putting Liverpool FC up for sale

FSG took over the club during a desperate time after George Gillett and Tom Hicks were in charge, and John Henry and co brought optimism to the club. They have delivered the club great success, including the Champions League in 2019, but are unable to compete with the financial muscle of clubs like Manchester City.

In a statement, they expressed their intentions to seek new investment for the club, as they said (per Sky News):

"There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool."

It continued:

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club."

It further read:

"FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch."

