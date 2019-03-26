'I know my body and I know that I'll be fine within two weeks'- Cristiano Ronaldo eases fears regarding his injury

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 158 // 26 Mar 2019, 10:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Uruguay v Portugal: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to continue on the pitch when he suffered an injury in the 31st minute against Serbia. But the Juventus star is confident that he will return to action within two weeks, which will be good news for the Bianconeri.

In case you didn't know...

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken Serie A in his debut season. He has been one of the best players in the league, having scored 19 goals and provided 8 assists already.

As a result of his exploits, Juventus are 15 points ahead at the top of Serie A table. Ronaldo also scored a hat-trick in the second leg to single-handedly take Juventus into the quarter finals of the Champions League after a 2-0 first leg defeat.

The heart of the matter

But the Portuguese talisman's return to National team duties since the world cup ended in frustration as he suffered a hamstring injury. Ronaldo was taken off the field and replaced by Benfica star Pizzi during Portugal's clash against Serbia last night.

The 34-year-old Juventus star pulled up and limped off during his run through the left wing. Ronaldo was quick to signal to the bench that he will be unable to continue. This is the first time Ronaldo suffered a muscular injury after 2015/16 campaign.

The seriousness of Ronaldo's injury is yet to known but there is no doubt that it will be a huge concern for Juventus hierarchy as they face crucial games ahead in April. Ronaldo himself is confident and claimed he will return in two weeks.

"I'm not worried," Ronaldo said after the game as he reassured his supporters.

"I know my body and I know that I'll be fine within two weeks."

What's next?

Juventus will face Ajax on April 10 in the first leg in the quarterfinals of the Champions League before returning to host for the second leg six days later.

Old Lady are set to play against Empoli, Cagliari and Milan before their Champions League tie and it is unlikely that Ronaldo will feature in these matches.

Advertisement