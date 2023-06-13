"I know what’s going on" - Liverpool target confirms he would like to leave current club if he gets a chance this summer

Reported Liverpool target Micky van de Ven has confirmed his desire to leave VfL Wolfsburg this summer if a suitable opportunity arrives.

According to Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung (h/t HITC), Van de Ven could potentially reunite with newly-appointed Reds sporting director Jorg Schmadtke. The German oversaw Wolfsburg signing the Dutchman from Volendam for £3.5 million in the summer of 2021.

de Ven has already spoken about his dream to play at Anfield and he could get his wish next season if Liverpool make a suitable offer for him. He is apparently rated at £35 million by Die Wolfe, which is 10 times the fee they paid for him two seasons ago.

Speaking about his future at the Volkswagen Arena, the 22-year-old told ESPN:

"I am very good at Wolfsburg, so I don’t mind staying at Wolfsburg for another year. But if I get a chance to leave, I would like to. Of course, I read everything (the speculation).

"I have good contact with my agent, so I know what’s going on.'I'll see where it will lead. Hopefully, (a big transfer after the Euros) would be nice. The Premier League? Maybe, yes. Who knows."

Van de Ven will represent the Netherlands at the 2023 U-21 UEFA Euros in Romania and Georgia later this month. His contract runs until the summer of 2027 and he has become an important part of Wolfsburg's set-up.

Van de Ven ended the 2022-23 season with 38 appearances across competitions to his name. He could serve as an important addition to Jurgen Klopp's team, who would be wise to search for the injury-prone Joel Matip's (31) eventual successor.

Jurgen Klopp sets Liverpool's top-four goal for next season

Liverpool will play in the UEFA Europa League next season after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

A late charge for the top four made Manchester United and Newcastle United sweat. But the Reds ended their seven-game winning run in the Premier League with consecutive draws in the last two gameweeks of the season.

Jurgen Klopp is expectedly unhappy about the situation. Speaking after his team's 4-4 league draw against Southampton on May 28, he said, via the club's official website:

"Obviously for a club like us it's massive not to qualify for the Champions League, I have to say, but in the next few years you can see how many teams are playing for that now and have probably the right to want to be in it. It will not be easy, but we still have to do it and that's what we will try with all we have."

Before the 2022-23 campaign, Liverpool finished in the top four of the Premier League in the last six seasons.

