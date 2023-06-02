"That was very cool" - Liverpool target opens up on 'goosebump moment' he felt at Anfield ahead of potential summer move

VfL Wolfsburg centre-back Micky van de Ven has already claimed that it is a dream of his to play at Liverpool's home stadium.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Anfield following Jorg Schmadtke's appointment as the Reds' sporting director. The German helped Wolfsburg sign Van de Ven from Volendam in August 2021.

Now, it has been claimed that Schamdtke could help Liverpool sign Van de Ven in the near future. Amidst this, pictures have emerged of the Dutch centre-back attending a game at Anfield with his father.

Speaking about the moment with Wolfsburger Allgemeine Aller-Zeitung, via Liverpool Echo, Van de Ven said in January:

"I once went to the Liverpool stadium with my dad. That was over Christmas on Boxing Day. Liverpool vs Arsenal. That was madness. Then when 'You'll Never Walk Alone' comes [on] - that's a goosebump moment, that was very cool. It's a dream to play there."

The Dutchman could be referring to Liverpool's 5-1 league win against Arsenal on 29 December 2018. The Reds finished second that season, finishing one point behind Manchester City.

Van de Ven's current contract at the Volkswagen Arena expires in the summer of 2027. He has been one of Niko Kovac's most trusted players this season, featuring in 36 games across competitions for Die Wolfe.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted Liverpool could sign a new centre-back

Jurgen Klopp has already admitted that Liverpool will be open to signing a new centre-back this summer if the correct opportunity arises.

The Reds have Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as their first-team options in that position. Matip and Gomez, however, have been notably troubled with injuries in recent seasons.

Speaking ahead of his team's 1-1 league draw against Aston Villa on May 20, Klopp said, via Liverpool Echo:

"We look in all departments apart from goalkeeper at the moment. Yes, if there is a good one (centre-back) out there, I would not deny it. That's all. We look at all areas of the pitch, definitely."

Matip and Van Dijk will both turn 32 years old before the start of the 2023-24 season. Moreover, Gomez has been required to fill in at right-back for Trent Alexander-Arnold on several occasions.

Hence, a move for Mickey van de Ven would make sense for the Reds heading into the new season as they look to challenge for titles once again.

Poll : 0 votes