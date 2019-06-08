"I know where I'll be playing next season," says Antoine Griezmann amidst transfer saga

Griezmann says as far as he is concerned he is clear about the club he wants to play for.

What's the story?

As things stand, it will not be wrong to say that Antoine Griezmann finds himself in no man's land at the moment having announced his decision to leave Atletico Madrid and Barcelona also abstaining from making any offers.

Amid speculations over his future, the Frenchman claimed in an interview with Telematin that he is certain of his next destination and already knows which club he'll be playing before the proceedings for the season begin.

In case you didn't know...

Griezmann was at the centre of a prolonged transfer saga last summer, after lifting the World Cup trophy with France. With a move to the Nou Camp looking imminent, he declared his allegiance to his current club at the eleventh hour and even signed a much improved new deal.

His decision was presented to the public in a dramatic manner in a documentary entitled 'The Decision' which revealed his intention to remain at Atletico Madrid and sign a new deal.

In April this year, Barcelona president had referred to this incident as 'water under the bridge', paving the way for fresh rounds of negotiations to take place.

The heart of the matter...

Griezmann, 28, currently on international duty, took out some time to appear in an interview with French morning TV Show Telematin, where he revealed that he knows where he will play next season but refused to give any more clues.

"I know where I'll be playing next season", he told Telematin (h/t MLS_Buzz via Besoccer).

He also joked that if the interviewer was interested in knowing his future plans, he has plans to join Inter Miami exactly seven years from now. He added:

"I also know where I will be playing in seven years time. It will be in [Inter] Miami."

He was of course joking but as it is well known he idolizes David Beckham, owner of the MLS outfit, so a move can never be ruled out.

Though the forward looked certain about his future, it is doubtful that the club he was talking about is Barcelona, as there has been no progress in the transfer negotiations, as it is expected that Los Rojiblancos will ask for a fee in excess of €100 million for their star.

What's next?

Barcelona need a reliable goalscorer alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, so it remains to be seen whether they go for the experienced Frenchman.