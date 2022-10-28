“I know we will have a tough opponent” – Christophe Galtier makes honest admission as PSG prepare to face ‘playful’ Troyes with ‘real desire’ for football

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are scheduled to lock horns with Troyes in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (October 29). Ahead of the encounter, manager Christophe Galtier made an honest admission concerning their opponents.

It goes without saying that PSG will be looking to further solidify their position at the top of the league table by earning a victory against Troyes. The defending champions are currently five points clear in the title race, having gathered 32 points from their 12 games.

Meanwhile, the visitors will definitely be eager to prove that they're no pushovers, having lost only one of their last five games in the French top flight. Interestingly, Troyes found the back of the net in each of those five games with a total of 10 goals to their name.

Previewing the fixture ahead of tomorrow, PSG manager Galtier is wary of the threat posed by the visitors under their manager Bruno Irles. However, he has backed his team to finish off the match as quickly as possible.

The Frenchman said (via RMC Sport):

"Troyes is a very playful team, with a real desire to play football. I don't think Bruno Irles will change that, it's in his state of mind. I know we will have a tough opponent. It's often the match of a season for the players. We'll try to make the match last as short as possible."

It is worth noting that Troyes are currently ranked 11th in the Ligue 1 table with 13 points from 12 games. Bruno Irles' men have recorded three victories, four draws and five defeats in the French top flight this campaign. They have scored 21 goals and conceded 24 in the process.

Highlighting PSG's remaining fixtures before the World Cup

The Parisians still have a couple of vital games to play before the World Cup kicks off next month.

After facing Troyes tomorrow, PSG will be left with three more games to play before the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar next month. They'll lock horns with Juventus in their final Champions League group stage game of the season in Turin on November 2.

Christophe Galtier's men will then return to the French top flight to face Lorient and Auxerre on November 6 and 13 respectively.

