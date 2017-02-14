I League 2017 : Five Talking Points from Round 8

We look at the Talking Points from the last round of fixtures.

@soumalyamoitra7 by Soumalya Moitra

Sony Norde vying for the ball during the Derby

Another scintillating weekend of action in the Hero I-League, but without a lot of movement at the top of the League table. The most surprising result of the round though is the win for Chennai City FC who elected to get rid of their manager Robin Charles Raja during midweek.

The men from Chennai picked up a 2-1 victory against Mumbai FC, with new manager V. Soundarajan at the helm. Aizawl FC kept picking up points and putting pressure on the Bengal giants with another impressive victory over Churchill Brothers.

DSK Shivajians picked up three very important points away to high flying Shillong Lajong, who had won each of their last four games at home. Bengaluru FC dropped their first points at home to Minerva Punjab, as this became their fifth game without a win.

The Bengal derby ended in an anti-climatic 0-0 draw, but both managers wouldn’t be too disappointed with the result, as a loss in the derby has previously derailed seasons.

We look at five major talking points from this weekend’s action

#1 The Kolkata Derby flattered to deceive

It was build up as the biggest game in Indian football, but the Kolkata Derby was far-far off that path, both on and off the field. The game flattered to deceive and was more of two teams cancelling each other out rather than anything else.

The star players didn’t show up, and it for all those fans who travelled from Kolkata to Siliguri, it would have definitely left a sour taste in their mouth. Further, off the field, the telecast of the game was also poor and was interrupted in the second half with fans voicing their disapproval on Social Media.