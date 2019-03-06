×
I-League giants Mohun Bagan sign Dawda Ceesay for Hero Super Cup

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
News
312   //    06 Mar 2019, 23:53 IST

Dawda Cessay in action during the I-League
Dawda Cessay in action during the I-League

Mohun Bagan have roped in attacking midfielder Dawda Ceesay from Churchill Brothers for the upcoming Super Cup which begins later this month. The Mariners have had a forgettable I-League season, with the club currently sixth in the league with 26 points from 19 matches.

Churchill, who were relegated from the I-League last season, however, stayed put in the top flight after getting a wild card entry to the top flight. The Goa-based team has been performing exceptionally well in the league against all expectations. Willis Plaza has been the spearhead of the attack scoring 20 goals, with Dawda Cessay providing the support for him. The Gambian has scored thrice this season and provided assists on 9 occasions.

He has been the unsung hero for Churchill Brothers FC. With his invaluable help, the team managed to stay in the hunt for the championship but fell behind in the final rounds of the competition. Churchill Brothers is currently at the third position in the league table having accumulated 34 points from 19 matches with a single game left.

While the Kolkata giants have released Egyptian playmaker Omar Elhussieny and Henry Kisekka from the squad, Khalid Jamil needed a player who could fill in his boots. Dawda Ceesay was the perfect candidate to bring stability to the team ahead of the Super Cup, which will give them a chance to succeed and overshadow the disappointment of the I-League campaign.

The Super Cup is going to be a tough assignment for Mohun Bagan, with Indian Super League sides also participating in the knockout tournament. Dawda Ceesay will have a huge responsibility, especially after the shaky display in the forward line by the green and maroon brigade in the I-League.

In the last edition of the Super League, Mohun Bagan lost to eventual winners Bengaluru FC in the semi-finals at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar. The fans will be hoping for a turnaround this time. Mohun Bagan will play their last fixture of the I-League this season away to Shillong Lajong FC this Friday.

