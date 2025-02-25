"I don't like either of them" - When Bernardo Silva had a hilarious response to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo comparison

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva had a hilarious response to comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The 30-year-old plays alongside Ronaldo for the Portugal national team.

Ad

The two of them have shared the pitch 74 times so far, contributing seven goals together. Meanwhile, Silva has also faced La Pulga twice in his career, both at club level, registering one win and one defeat.

The Portuguese midfielder has been a key ingredient in City's recent success. He has registered 69 goals and 69 assists from 390 games across competitions for the Cityzens to date.

Silva was drawn into the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate in an interview with A Bola in 2023. The player, who hails from Seixal in Lisbon, was asked if he liked to be called the 'Messi of Seixal' or 'Ronaldo of Manchester'.

Ad

Trending

As cited by GOAL, Silva insisted that he didn't prefer either of them.

"I don't like either of them. Because comparisons are always made... I like being Bernardo. Of course, it's a source of pride sometimes to be compared to one player or another, but I don't like either of those nicknames," said Silva.

Bernardo Silva's contract with Manchester City expires at the end of next season, with the midfielder yet to sign a new deal.

Ad

Did Karim Benzema snub Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to name Ronaldo Nazario as the GOAT. O Fenomeno was one of the finest players of his generation and also found great success with Los Blancos and well as Brazil.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo recently made news by naming himself as the most complete player in the history of football. However, speaking to TNT Sports, Benzema picked R9 as his favorite.

"I think everyone can say what they want. If he thinks he is the best in history, then he is. It depends, for me, for example, the best is Ronaldo from Brazil. I don't like to make comparisons between players, each one has their own story, he [Cristiano] has his own and it's a very good one," said Benzema.

Benzema spent nine seasons with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu, sharing the pitch 342 times and contributing 76 goals together. The Frenchman also faced Lionel Messi 41 times for club and country in his career, registering 12 wins and 19 defeats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback